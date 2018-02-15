medindia
Perflow Medical Closes $12 Million in Financing to Treat Complex Neurovascular Disorders

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
And announces successful completion of over 50 commercial cases with the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, an Israeli-based medical device company that develops

innovative tools for neurovascular interventions, today announced that the company has closed $12 million in financing. The syndicate included existing investors, two new international investors, and an unnamed strategic investor. Following a recent launch in Europe, Perflow stated that over 50 mechanical thrombectomy procedures for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke have been successful completed with the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net.

The new investment will support the commercialization of their first product, the Stream Net device, in Europe and select other countries and submission of the U.S. FDA 510(k) dossier. It will also support product development of two new products based on their patent-protected CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform for aneurysm neck bridging and flow diversion procedures.

Interventional Neurologist Marc Ribó, MD, PhD, at Hospital Vall d'Hebron in Barcelona, Spain and Interventional Neuroradiologist Anastasios Mpotsaris, MD, PhD, at Uniklinikum Aachen, Germany were the first physicians to use the novel device. "The Stream Net offers a new level of control that expands a physician's options to respond in real-time. My early experience with the system has been positive and I see it as a valuable addition to the market," commented Dr. Ribó. Sharing his experience Prof. Dr. med. Mpotsaris added, "The Stream's unique braided net design and device control help with clot retention during revascularization."

A next-generation thrombectomy device, the Stream Net is designed to address unmet clinical needs in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, a leading cause of long-term disability that accounts for 5.5 million deaths annually worldwide. It offers the physician full device control of the braided net diameter, length, and radial force to create dynamic wall apposition and better clot retention during revascularization in tortious anatomy.

"This financing is a significant step and reflects the strong commitment our investors have to Perflow and the value of our proprietary CEREBRAL NET technology to empower physicians to improve outcomes," stated Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "The clinical experience of the Stream Net device in Europe has been very encouraging and these funds will accelerate our ability to bring this life-saving technology to the market and continue to iterate novel neurovascular solutions using CEREBRAL NET technology."

About Perflow Medical

Perflow Medical, a privately owned Israeli-based medical device company, develops and manufactures innovative solutions to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's patent-protected CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a dynamic braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full dynamic wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. Their first product, the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net, is approved in Europe for the endovascular treatment of acute ischemic stroke. Learn more at www.perflow.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perflow-medical-closes-12-million-in-financing-to-treat-complex-neurovascular-disorders-300599413.html

SOURCE Perflow Medical



