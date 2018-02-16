Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Company, AGRiMED Industries LLC, Deemed Operational

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRiMED Industries LLC, a highly specialized medical cannabis cultivation management

company, is pleased to provide the following update on itsmedical cannabis operations. After months of thorough planning, as of today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has deemed AGRiMED operational.AGRiMED, one of the twelve companies licensed to cultivate and produce cannabis-derived medicines as specified underMedical Marijuana Act (Act 16 of 2016), will begin the process of planting cannabis plants this week.

Pennsylvania residents possessing a medical marijuana card can trust that AGRiMED will deliver high-quality products with the right kinds of performance characteristics. AGRiMED combines expert eco-agricultural knowledge with state-of-the-art cultivation technologies to produce all-natural, contaminant-free cannabis products. AGRiMED plans to continually expand the operational facility over time while also fostering ongoing product development in order to provide solid foundations for stable growth.

Chairman Bruce Goldman stated, "We are pleased that we can now continue the process to deliver on our promise to provide affordable, scientifically-crafted medical cannabis products to Pennsylvania patients. We remain mindful that we are here to serve those suffering from serious illnesses." As always, AGRiMED officials remind themselves of the company's mission to provide high-quality cannabis medicines to those in need of its unique medicinal properties and serve the local community.

Utilizing data-driven analytics as well as a unique understanding of the preferences and tastes of medical cannabis patients, AGRiMED plans to introduce exemplary strains, impeccable craftsmanship, state-of-the-art science and extraction technologies, not to mention a healthy dose of imagination and innovation. AGRiMED's medical cannabis products are produced through advanced multi-phase extraction and distillation processes and will be available in dispensaries statewide later this year.

About AGRiMEDAGRiMED Industries LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, ("AMI" or the "Company"), was created as a holding company to operate within the cannabis industry through its subsidiaries (the "AGRiMED Subsidiaries"). The AGRiMED Subsidiaries are in the business of developing, producing and selling products derived from cannabis in those jurisdictions that have adopted (or in the future will adopt) laws, rules and regulations permitting such products to be produced and sold.

For additional information or to coordinate an interview with a representative at AGRiMED Industries, please call (413) 247-4633 or email info@AGRiMEDindustries.com. For more information on AGRiMED Industries visit, https://AGRiMEDindustries.com

