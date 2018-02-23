medindia
Paras Hospitals Gurgaon Organizes Health Talk on Dementia - Dr. Nazneen Anwar, Regional Advisor, Mental Health, WHO – South East Asia Regional Office Launches Book on Dementia Awareness

Friday, February 23, 2018 Hospital News
GURGAON, India, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- The health talk at Paras Hospital auditorium brought focus on Dementia awareness

  - Over 70 dementia people and family members participated at the event  - Dr. Vijay Chandra, the speaker of the day, launched the book 'Ageing Gracefully - Diversity of Dementia' which he coauthored in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO)
 

Addressing a hall full of people, doctors from Paras Hospital Gurgaon took a resolution to spread awareness on dementia with even more enthusiasm and energy, and endeavor to make it a topic of regular conversation.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/582327/Paras_Hospitals_Logo.jpg )

In a health talk organized by Paras Hospital, esteemed dementia expert Dr. Vijay Chandra addressed a gathering of people and spread awareness on dementia and various aspects related to the disease. Also present at the occasion were Chief Guest Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Healthcare, and Guest of Honour, Dr. Nazneen Anwar, Regional Advisor, Mental Health, WHO - South East Asia Regional Office.

Sharing his views on the topic, 'Getting to Know Dementia: Keeping Active to Reduce the Risk', Dr. Vijay Chandra, Senior Consultant, Renowned Dementia Specialist said, "Reducing the stigma associated with dementia and focusing on promoting a better understanding about the disease in patients and caregivers is vital for extending dementia patients a dignified life. Our efforts have always been towards differentiating facts from myths and create spaces for a healthy discussion on the topic."   

At the event, the Regional Advisor, Dr. Nazneen Anwar joined Dr. Dharminder Nagar and Dr. Vijay Chandra to launch the book 'Ageing Gracefully - Diversity of Dementia' which is authored by Dr. Vijay and is a collaborative work with World Health Organization (WHO).

"This publication on dementia is focused on improving dementia awareness, reducing stigma and accelerating focus on risk reduction by promoting a better understanding of dementia, including respect for human rights of people living with dementia," said Dr. Vijay Chandra.

In the event organized at the auditorium of Paras Hospitals, over 70 dementia people and their caregivers were present at the meeting, gaining important insights into knowing dementia and managing patients.

"Dementia can affect anyone. Any normal and healthy human being today may be falling into the deep abyss of a neurological ailment tomorrow. Moreover, these neurological conditions currently have no cure and can only be managed with medicines and most importantly care. It is important for us to take such issues on a priority basis and ensure that we have the medical expertise, acumen, research, awareness and social acceptability to ensure that the best is provided to the patient. The book published by WHO and being authored by one of our own Dr. Chandra is indeed very informative and is another way of disseminating information. We are proud of its launch and believe that it will prove to be an interesting read for everyone concerned," Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Healthcare said.

About Paras Healthcare  

Paras Healthcare was founded in 2006. The key specialties that are mainly focused in all units are - Cancer Care, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Urology, Nephrology, Kidney Transplant, Cardiology, Cardiac Sciences, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, General & Lap Surgery along with Plastic Surgery to list a few. Approximately each unit has at least 30 specialties and super specialties.

Media Contact: Shweta Gopika Chopra shweta.gopika@parashospitals.com +91-8587077925 Manager Corporate Communications & Branding Paras Healthcare Pvt. Ltd



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
