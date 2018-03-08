medindia
Paralyzed Veterans of America Responds to OIG Report Regarding Problems at DC VA Medical Center

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans) released the

following statement today from its Executive Director, Carl Blake, in response to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report about the problems at the Washington DC VA Medical
Center.

"The just-released Inspector General's report about the DC VA Medical Center (VAMC) reflects a failure at many levels to deliver on the promise of timely, quality health care for veterans who rely upon that facility. We applauded Secretary Shulkin's actions nearly a year ago when he immediately addressed the failure of leadership at the DC VAMC, proving the importance of the Accountability Act passed last year. We appreciate the fact that the Secretary has remained committed to affecting fundamental change at the DC VAMC, as well as around the country.  The findings in this latest OIG Report cannot be ignored and we agree with Secretary Shulkin's statement earlier today that 'it is time for this organization to do business differently.'"

The VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) report issued today details how leaders at the medical center and in VA regional and national oversight positions had repeatedly been made aware of—and failed to remediate—long-standing problems with core hospital services that affect the delivery of quality patient care. The inspection report found that these problems included deficiencies in sterilizing instruments, getting supplies and equipment to patient care areas when needed, accounting for millions of dollars in inventory, promptly ordering prosthetic devices, and managing assets.

Blake added: "We commend the Secretary's proposal to have unannounced audits of the VA conducted by health care and management experts. The fact is, Paralyzed Veterans is the only congressionally-chartered veterans service organization authorized to conduct annual site visits to VA medical facilities, particularly VA Spinal Cord Injury Centers, to assess the capacity and quality of care being delivered within the VA. Paralyzed Veterans has maintained this responsibility for more than 30 years. This process has allowed us to hold VA accountable to its mission first, particularly when it comes to delivering timely, quality health care to catastrophically disabled veterans.

The Secretary's announcement to make real changes at both the VISN and VACO levels is encouraging. Paralyzed Veterans believes that a bloated administration at the VISN level and a dysfunctional VACO structure hampers the important work of delivery care to veterans. Meaningful reform is needed to these structures of the VA, ensuring health care is not compromised by bureaucracy and administration."

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-responds-to-oig-report-regarding-problems-at-dc-va-medical-center-300610385.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
