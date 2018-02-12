Palomar Specialty Expands Flex Choice Residential Earthquake Product into two new states

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Specialty Insurance Company is pleased to announce the expansion

Mississippi

Arkansas

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee

Utah

of its Flex Choice residential earthquake insurance product intoand South Carolina. Flex Choice is also available inand

Flex Choice is a revolutionary product that allows consumers to customize their residential earthquake coverage to meet their specific needs. Flex Choice offers a variety of coverage alternatives and deductible options for homeowners.

Flex Choice is distributed through independent agents and wholesale brokers who can access the unique product via the Palomar Automated Submission System, PASS, which offers producers a quick and efficient quote to issue process that can be completed within minutes.

"Palomar is committed to bringing innovative catastrophe insurance products to all markets where perils exist and there is a need," offered Palomar President and Chairman, Mac Armstrong. "Flex Choice is the latest example of such innovation; it allows agents to offer unprecedented bespoke coverage options to their customers via an intuitive and streamlined platform."

About Palomar Specialty Insurance Company

Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (www.PalomarSpecialty.com) is a leading specialty insurer that focuses on catastrophe-exposed residential and commercial property lines of business. Palomar's underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to offer catastrophe insurance products including residential and commercial earthquake, multi-peril homeowners, residential hurricane and commercial business written on an "all risks" basis in select hurricane exposed states. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 24 states. Palomar Specialty has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palomar-specialty-expands-flex-choice-residential-earthquake-product-into-two-new-states-300596717.html

SOURCE Palomar Specialty Insurance Company