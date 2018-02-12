medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Palomar Specialty Expands Flex Choice Residential Earthquake Product into two new states

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Specialty Insurance Company is pleased to announce the expansion

of its Flex Choice residential earthquake insurance product into Mississippi and South Carolina.  Flex Choice is also available in Arkansas, Illinois,
Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Utah.

Flex Choice is a revolutionary product that allows consumers to customize their residential earthquake coverage to meet their specific needs.  Flex Choice offers a variety of coverage alternatives and deductible options for homeowners.

Flex Choice is distributed through independent agents and wholesale brokers who can access the unique product via the Palomar Automated Submission System, PASS, which offers producers a quick and efficient quote to issue process that can be completed within minutes.

"Palomar is committed to bringing innovative catastrophe insurance products to all markets where perils exist and there is a need," offered Palomar President and Chairman, Mac Armstrong.  "Flex Choice is the latest example of such innovation; it allows agents to offer unprecedented bespoke coverage options to their customers via an intuitive and streamlined platform."

About Palomar Specialty Insurance Company

Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (www.PalomarSpecialty.com) is a leading specialty insurer that focuses on catastrophe-exposed residential and commercial property lines of business.  Palomar's underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to offer catastrophe insurance products including residential and commercial earthquake, multi-peril homeowners, residential hurricane and commercial business written on an "all risks" basis in select hurricane exposed states.  Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 24 states.  Palomar Specialty has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent).

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palomar-specialty-expands-flex-choice-residential-earthquake-product-into-two-new-states-300596717.html

SOURCE Palomar Specialty Insurance Company



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.