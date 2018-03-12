medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Nordic Nanovector to Present at the China Healthcare Investing and Partnering Symposium in China and Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar in London

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the company will be presenting

at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS) in Hangzhou, China (15-17 March)
  • Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar
    in London, UK (20 March)

The slides presented will be made available on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com) in the Investor Relations section following the presentations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762 Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson) Tel: +44-207-638-9571 Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk 

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-the-china-healthcare-investing---partnering-symposium-in-china-and-s,c2469759

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-the-china-healthcare-investing-and-partnering-symposium-in-china-and-stifel-nordic-healthcare-seminar-in-london-300612098.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Siri and Alexa are already changing how Europeans get health info, DRG Digital | Manhattan Research data show Menarini Hires Their 17,000th Employee Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is Now Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Adding a Dermatologist to the Ever Growing Medical Practice Pulsante® Therapy Awarded Prestigious Forfait Innovation Package to Fast-Track Medical Innovation for Cluster Headache in France Beacon Health Options Names Dan Sheehan as Chief Information Officer

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.