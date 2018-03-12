Nordic Nanovector to Present at the China Healthcare Investing and Partnering Symposium in China and Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar in London

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the company will be presenting

The China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS) in Hangzhou, China (15-17 March)

(15-17 March) Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar London, UK (20 March)

at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The slides presented will be made available on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com) in the Investor Relations section following the presentations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762 Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson) Tel: +44-207-638-9571 Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

