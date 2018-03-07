NQP Supporting Improved Patient Outcomes for 8 Leading Nassau and Queens Behavioral Health Agencies Through Newly Established $750,000 Fund

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its newly established Behavioral Health Performance Fund, the Nassau

Nassau

Eastern Queens

$750,000

Long Island

Queens Performing Provider System (NQP) has contracted with eight leadingandbehavioral health agencies in support of quality improvement efforts. Thefund provides the agencies with the means to decrease avoidable emergency department visits by analyzing and enhancing performance, hiring staff such as Peer Health Coaches, Community Health Workers, and Care Managers, and coordinating care with NQP's hospital Hubs (Nassau University Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and Catholic Health Services of).

In addition to reducing Emergency Department visits, agency providers focus on engaging patients in behavioral health treatment following a hospital discharge, medication adherence, and the completion of blood tests to monitor chronic health conditions such as diabetes.

"We recognize that improving behavioral health outcomes requires the consumer to take action such as going to a medical appointment, or picking up medications from the pharmacy," says John Javis, NQP's director of behavioral health. "The additional staff provided by our funding allows these agencies to take a hands-on approach to encourage and assist the consumer in those efforts."

The eight participating agencies include Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services; Cornerstone; Federation of Organizations; Melillo Center; Mental Health Association of Nassau County; New Horizons Counseling Center; South Shore Association for Independent Living; and the Well Life Network. These organizations provide clinical and residential services in areas that NQP has prioritized including Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Glen Cove, and the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus in Queens.

"Very often, a patient discharged from a hospital may live in an apartment operated by one agency, but receive clinical treatment from a different provider," Javis explains. "It's important for these organizations to coordinate efforts if they hope to improve the health outcomes for the consumer." This will occur through regular meetings with NQP and the hospital Hubs to discuss joint improvement initiatives.

In addition to the basic level of funding, the agencies are eligible to receive bonus payments based on NQP's achievement of the New York State Department of Health's Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program's behavioral health pay-for-performance metrics.

"The NQP Behavioral Health Fund allows providers to experience a Value-Based Payment type of structure in an upside only arrangement," says Bob Hettenbach, NQP's executive director. "We are excited to work with these select organizations, and to help them prepare for success in a population health environment. They will gain exposure to our efforts to improve performance with our hospitals and our relationships with MCOs [Managed Care Organizations] as we all work together on the future while providing more effective care to our communities."

About NQPThe Nassau Queens Performing Provider System (NQP) is one of 25 Performing Provider Systems in New York State participating in the New York State Department of Health's Delivery System Reforming Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Program. NQP is led by NuHealth/Nassau University Medical Center, in alliance with Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Catholic Health Services of Long Island, and consists of more than 8,400 partner organizations that have come together to better serve the health needs of the community through the DSRIP program. Our goal is to redesign the way health care is delivered to people with Medicaid in our community by closing critical gaps in the continuum of care and reducing avoidable hospital use by 25 percent by 2020.

