Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Reveals Veterinarian-Exclusive CBD Product at 90th WVC Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis

United States

Las Vegas

March 4-8

company in the, subsidiary Phyto Animal Health today announced that it will reveal its latest cannabidiol (CBD) pet product, Phyto Animal Health VITALITY 1700 mg CBD Oral Concentrate, at the WVC 90thAnnual Conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center inon. This new supplement will only be available to veterinary clinicians and animal hospitals.

"We're excited to see the recent research and new products of our newest subsidiary Phyto Animal Health," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Our family of companies' presence at WVC with this new product shows that we will only continue to be innovators in the cannabis industry."

The national opioid drug shortage is challenging both human and animal patient pain management. In the next few months, veterinary clinicians will be facing significant shortages of opioid medications, such as morphine, after the FDA's 25 percent decrease in the production of Schedule II opioid medications in 2017. With another 20 percent proposed reduction in 2018, veterinarians may need to alter their normal pain management protocols with more natural alternatives.

Phyto Animal Health has specially formulated its VITALITY 1700 mg CBD Oral Concentrate as a natural health and wellness supplement that helps support recovery so pets can rest comfortably. Extracted using super critical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™, this product is naturally abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids. Each VITALITY CBD Oral Concentrate tube contains 1700 mg (17%) of decarboxylated CBD in its unfiltered oil, retaining the raw hemp's nutritional value while maximizing CBD content.

"The beauty of CBD is its myriad of uses, including as a natural pain management assistant, and its huge margin of safety, making it a great adjunct to veterinarian-prescribed treatment regiments," said Liz Hughston, MEd., RVT, CVT, VTS (SAIM, ECC), and an executive member of the Phyto Animal Health Expert Veterinary Advisory Board.

"We understand the concern that many veterinary clinicians have about the lack of analgesic options for their patients. That is why we worked diligently with our Expert Veterinary Advisory Board to formulate this special cannabidiol-rich concentrate," said CEO of Phyto Animal Health Ian Quinn. "Veterinarians can now offer a natural supplemental approach to assist in improving pets' quality of life and recovery without the use of powerful opioid-based drugs."

About Phyto Animal Health

As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutrients they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSUREMedical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

