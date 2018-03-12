LABORIE Medical Technologies to acquire Cogentix Medical Inc., for $214 million

TORONTO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LABORIE Medical Technologies, a leading global developer and manufacturer of medical

$3.85

$214 million

diagnostics and devices in the pelvic health and gastroenterology market, today announces the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Cogentix Medical Inc., (NASDAQ: CGNT) forper Cogentix share in cash, andan enterprise value of. Cogentix is a global medical company that provides proprietary, innovative technologies to a number of specialty markets including urology.

"The acquisition of Cogentix advances our strategy to invest in leading technologies that provide product and channel scale to LABORIE'S existing Urology Strategic Business Unit (SBU) diagnostic and therapeutic portfolio, particularly in the areas of OAB (overactive bladder) and SUI (stress urinary incontinence)," commented Michael Frazzette, President & CEO of LABORIE Medical Technologies. "The addition of Cogentix's suite of technology will significantly expand LABORIE'S therapeutic offering, thereby providing customers and their patients with comprehensive, clinically-relevant solutions along the disease treatment continuum."

Key Cogentix products include:

Urgent PC Neuromodulation System – non-drug, non-surgical treatment for OAB and associated symptoms of urinary urgency, urinary frequency and urge incontinence. Delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS), a recommended therapy in the American Urological Association (AUA) and Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) OAB diagnosis and treatment guidelines.

"We are very pleased to be joining LABORIE. We share a strong passion for providing novel solutions to our customers and their patients who suffer from OAB and SUI," stated Darin Hammers, Cogentix President & CEO.

About Overactive Bladder

It is estimated that 42 million people in the United States alone have Overactive Bladder (OAB), of which approximately 38 million remain untreated or undertreated. OAB occurs when bladder muscles become overly sensitive or overactive, which typically results from damage to the nervous system or to the nerves and muscles associated with bladder contractility. Symptoms of OAB include urinary urgency, urinary frequency or urge incontinence.

About Stress Urinary Incontinence

According to the American Urological Association (AUA) Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) is the symptom of urinary leakage due to increased abdominal pressure, which can be caused by activities such as sneezing, coughing, exercise, lifting, and position change. In a recent 2017 AUA/SUFU "Surgical Treatment of Female Stress Urinary Incontinence" Guideline it indicates that the prevalence of SUI in women has been reported to be as high as 49%, depending on population and definition, and it can have a significant negative impact on quality of life.

We expect the deal to close in the first half of Q2 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including a vote of Cogentix shareholders.

About Cogentix Medical

Cogentix Medical, Inc., is a global medical device company. We design, develop, manufacture and market products for flexible endoscopy with our unique PrimeSight™ product lines featuring a streamlined visualization system and proprietary sterile disposable microbial barrier providing users with efficient and cost-effective endoscope turnover while enhancing patient safety. We also commercialize the Urgent® PC Neuromodulation System, an FDA-cleared device that delivers Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a chronic condition that affects approximately 42 million U.S. adults. The symptoms include urinary urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. We also offer Macroplastique®, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. Cogentix, a portfolio company of Accelmed Growth Partners LP, is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with additional operations in New York, Massachusetts, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. For more information on Cogentix Medical and our products, please visit us at www.cogentixmedical.com.

About LABORIE Medical Technologies

LABORIE is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative medical technology and consumables used in gastrointestinal procedures and for the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic health in the Urology, Gynecology, and Colorectal fields.

LABORIE is owned by Patricia Industries – a part of Investor AB – and is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential.

