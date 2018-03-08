medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Opens Call for 2019 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award offers inventive physician-scientists the

resources to advance their discoveries into medicines. Up to 12 applicants will be selected to receive:

  • $100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $700,000
  • Drug development and project management support
    through the Harrington Discovery Institute's Innovation Support Center

The competition is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine and demonstrate exceptional promise. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in December 2018. Award recipients (and their institutions) retain the intellectual property rights for their work.

The deadline to submit a Full Application is May 10, 2018 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time. A Letter of Intent is not required.

Previous Harrington Scholar-Innovators have shared their experiences and the impact the program has had on their drug discoveries. View videos.

Learn more and apply at www.HarringtonDiscovery.org/Grant.

About Harrington Discovery Institute The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'.

About The Harrington Project for Discovery & DevelopmentThe Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery into pharma pipelines.

For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org. 

For more information about University Hospitals, go to UHhospitals.org.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrington-discovery-institute-at-university-hospitals-opens-call-for-2019-harrington-scholar-innovator-award-300610826.html

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.