Global Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market to Reach Around US$ 200.0 Million by 2025

ALBANY, New York, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market was valued

US$ 130.0 Mn

Asia Pacific

aroundin 2016 is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 5.0% during forecast period of 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Bone Marrow AspirateConcentrates Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025". Growth of the global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is driven by increased prevalence of and incidences of orthopedic diseases, and sports injuries, along with high growth of the cosmetic surgery industry and increasing applications of the BMAC products in the cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries. The bone marrow aspirate concentrates market inis expanding with a high potential to grow registering a CAGR above 6.0% on the backdrop of unmet clinical needs, rising geriatric population, large patient pool, favorable government regulations, development in health care sector, and increased focus on research and developmental activities.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40451

Increase in incidences of Osteoarthritis on the backdrop of rising geriatric population to drive market growth

According to a collaborative survey conducted by the United Nations and the World Health Organization, 1.2 billion people in China are suffering from OA, of which more than 55% are aged 60 years or above. On the backdrop of such a huge patient base, there has been several developments in the field orthopedic surgery. Bone marrow-derived stem cell treatment is considered a promising and advanced therapy. It reduces the injury healing time in orthopedic diseases to five to six weeks from four to six months in case of surgery. Reduction in the healing time is a factor likely to propel the Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates market during the forecast period. However, pain associated with the treatment, lack of product approval, and preference for alternative treatments are negatively affecting the market growth. Moreover, high investments in R&D and clinical trials, slow approval processes entailing sunken costs, and marginal returns on investment (RoI) for stakeholders are primary concerns faced by manufacturer further hampering growth of the market.

Rise in the Number of BMAC Assisted Procedures to Boost Growth of Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories Segment

The product type segment is fragmented into bone marrow aspirate concentrates systems and bone marrow aspirate concentrates accessories. The bone marrow aspirate concentrates accessories segment is anticipated to carry major share of the market on the backdrop of rise in number of BMAC assisted procedures. Cell therapies have been used extensively over the past decade for a variety of medical applications to restore cellular function and enhance quality of life. Owing to the differentiation property, stem cells are being used for repair and regeneration of bone. Moreover, increase in awareness about hygiene and risk of cross-contamination in developing countries such as Brazil, China and India are expected to increase the use of single-use Jamshidi needles for bone marrow stem cell procedures. This is likely to fuel the growth of the accessories segment in the near future.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40451

Orthopedic Surgery Application to Dominate the Global Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market

The application segment of global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is divided into orthopedic surgery, wound healing, chronic pain, peripheral vascular disease, dermatology, and others applications. Of which, orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising geriatric population, and surge in incidences of osteoarthritis around the globe. The dermatology segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 6.0% during forecast period of 2017 to 2025 owing to current boom in the industry, increase in disposable income, and technological advancements in the market. The utilization of the regenerative ability of fibroblasts and keratinocytes from human skin has formed new ways to develop cell-based therapies for patients. Moreover, capacity of bone marrow derived extra-cutaneous cells is being researched for its plasticity in regenerating skin; it is likely to lead to the future growth of cell therapies in dermatology.

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Fuel Growth of Hospitals & Clinics End-user Segment

In terms of end-users, market is divided into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) & Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and academic & research institutes. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the bone marrow aspirate concentrates market in 2016. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The hospitals & clinics segment is likely to be followed by the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment in terms of market share during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to hold more than 8.0% of market share in 2016. Growth of the segment is attributed to increasing number of biotechnology companies and rising partnerships among the market players to expand global presence.

Request Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40451

Large Patient Pool in Developing Countries Like China, India, Brazil, and Taiwan to Create More Opportunities in the Market

Geographically, global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is divided into major five geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold major share of the market owing to technological advancements and regulatory approval for new devices, awareness about stem cell therapy, and rise in number of cosmetic surgical procedures. While, Asia Pacific orthopedic market is at a pivotal point today, which was valued around US$ 19 Million in 2016 and anticipated to derive massive and augmented growth. The orthopedic market in Asia, including bone graft, spine, and bone substitute, is anticipated to grow more than twice as fast as the overall orthopedic market which will further boost growth of BMAC market in the region.

Semi-consolidated Market with 3-4 key Players Operating in the BMAC Systems Market Segment

Key players covered in this report are Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT), Ranfac Corp., Arthrex, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., MK Alliance Inc. (TotipotentSC), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Companies operating in the global market for bone marrow aspirate concentrates are focusing on in-licensing and collaboration agreements to put new products in the developing markets like Asia Pacific, and Latin America. For instance, in August 2017, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. announced a distribution agreement with Boyalife WSN Ltd., a China based company. Through this agreement, Boyalife WSN Ltd. will distribute Cesca's innovative biobanking and point-of-care solutions in China, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. As India and China represent two of the fastest growing economies in the world, successful penetration of these regions can generate more market opportunity to the companies.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=40451

The global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is segmented as follows:

Global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market, by product

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories

Global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market, by application

Orthopedic Surgery

Wound Healing

Chronic Pain

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Dermatology

Others

Global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market, by end-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

&

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Stem Cells Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stem-cells-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stem-cells-market.html Bone Marrow Transplant Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-marrow-transplant-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Research Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research