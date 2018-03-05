medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

George Corrent, MD, PhD Named Among Top Physicians in Naples

Monday, March 5, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida Cataract and Cornea Specialist, George

Corrent, MD, PhD, has been selected for inclusion in Naples Illustrated's 2018 list of Top Physicians. Dr. Corrent, of Frantz EyeCare, was selected for this prestigious list as part of a peer review conducted by Naples Illustrated along
with Professional Research Services. Additionally, Dr. Corrent has appeared in the Castle Connolly Top Doctors in Florida list since 1996.

Dr. Corrent stated, "What an honor to be included among this impressive list of physicians. It is wonderful to be recognized for something that I truly love doing and feel is my life's calling."

Dr. Corrent specializes in cataract surgery, diseases of the cornea and the treatment of glaucoma. He sees patients at the Naples and Fort Myers locations of Frantz EyeCare.

Jonathan M. Frantz, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Frantz EyeCare, is ranked among the top ophthalmologists in the country. He and his team of doctors at Frantz EyeCare offer a broad spectrum of patient-focused, comprehensive care from eye exams and eyewear to bladeless laser cataract removal, treatment of eye diseases, bladeless LASIK and facial and body rejuvenation. Offices are located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres and Naples.

For more information about Frantz EyeCare or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bettervision.net or call the main office at (239) 418-0999.

Contact: Susan Frantz, Marketing Director Phone #: (239) 418-0999

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-corrent-md-phd-named-among-top-physicians-in-naples-300608176.html

SOURCE Frantz EyeCare



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.