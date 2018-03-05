George Corrent, MD, PhD Named Among Top Physicians in Naples

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida Cataract and Cornea Specialist, George Corrent, MD, PhD, has been selected for inclusion in Naples Illustrated's 2018 list of Top Physicians. Dr. Corrent, of Frantz EyeCare, was selected for this prestigious list as part of a peer review conducted by Naples Illustrated along

with Professional Research Services. Additionally, Dr. Corrent has appeared in theTop Doctors inlist since 1996.

Dr. Corrent stated, "What an honor to be included among this impressive list of physicians. It is wonderful to be recognized for something that I truly love doing and feel is my life's calling."

Dr. Corrent specializes in cataract surgery, diseases of the cornea and the treatment of glaucoma. He sees patients at the Naples and Fort Myers locations of Frantz EyeCare.

Jonathan M. Frantz, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Frantz EyeCare, is ranked among the top ophthalmologists in the country. He and his team of doctors at Frantz EyeCare offer a broad spectrum of patient-focused, comprehensive care from eye exams and eyewear to bladeless laser cataract removal, treatment of eye diseases, bladeless LASIK and facial and body rejuvenation. Offices are located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres and Naples.

