For Eyes Announces New Store Opening In The Thriving City Of Doral

Thursday, March 1, 2018
Leading Optical and Vision Retailer Invites Residents to Attend the Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Eyes Optical, a division of GrandVision N.V., today announced

the opening of their Doral store at 9729 NW 41 Street, #23.  A premier location in South Florida to live, work, learn and play, For Eyes is excited to become part of the corporate community in Doral, recently rated by Business Week magazine as the best city in Florida for a business startup.

For Eyes Optical will commemorate the grand opening on Saturday, March 3, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. followed by a festive celebration featuring live music, light bites, drinks and fun. The first 100 guests to arrive at the event will be presented with a complimentary pair of stylish sunglasses*. 

"The opening of the Doral location brings For Eyes one step closer to accomplishing its mission to bring the world into a clearer perspective," said Jose R. Costa, For Eyes CEO, North America. "We are excited to be part of this thriving community and we are committed to providing excellent eye care, high-quality products at fair prices and, most importantly, genuinely friendly customer service."

Those among the first to schedule an eye exam in-store will also receive an exclusive offer towards their 2nd pair. For more information on the new For Eyes Optical retail store located at 9729 NW 41 Street, #23 Doral, FL 33178, please call 305.639.9714. You can schedule your eye exam at www.foreyes.com

About For Eyes by GrandVisionFor Eyes was founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA on the foundation that an optical store should have a friendly open environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards. Throughout the years, For Eyes has grown to 116 stores across the United States. In December of 2015 For Eyes became a part of GrandVision, the global leader in optical retail. We leverage this global knowledge in eye care, technology & products to provide the highest level of service in each of our stores.

About GrandVisionGrandVision is the global leader in optical retail by number of stores (excluding sunglass specialty stores) and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high-quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its optical experts, prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through its leading optical retail banners, which operate in 43 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 6,700 stores and with more than 26,600 full time equivalent employees, which are proving every day that in eye care, we care more. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

*Light snacks and drinks available while supplies last.

MEDIA CONTACT:RockOrange for For Eyes OpticalPhone: (305) 731-2012 Email: foreyes@rockorange.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-eyes-announces-new-store-opening-in-the-thriving-city-of-doral-300606214.html

SOURCE For Eyes Optical, a division of GrandVision N.V.



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

