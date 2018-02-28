medindia
Dr. Shervin Naderi Recognized for Best in Healthcare by American Health Council

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
American Health Council Awards Dr. Shervin Naderi for Outstanding Work and Donates to the Cancer Society on his Behalf

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Naderi has been recognized for his exemplary work by the American

Health Council, who has awarded their center as "Best in Healthcare" and has donated to the American Cancer Society on their behalf. The Naderi Center, located in Chevy Chase, MD, and Herndon, VA, is honored to be recognized for their outstanding workmanship. The American Cancer Society encourages patients to seek anticancer breakthroughs utilizing the very best in technology with experienced physicians, such as leading reconstructive specialists Dr. Erica Anderson who is known for her outstanding breast reconstruction skills.

Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Shervin Naderi, M.D., FACS is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon with significant experience in reconstructive surgery of the face and neck, who years ago focused his surgical practice purely and exclusively on the nose. Dr. Naderi is honored to be recognized by the American Health Council as one of the best surgeons in healthcare. He teaches surgical residents in traditional forms of rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery in addition to new technology that is currently being developed. Dr. Naderi is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and many others. Dr. Naderi regularly trains other doctors, is cutting edge in his field and is listed in the global directory of Who's Who.

Dr. Naderi is honored to be recognized as "Best in Healthcare," welcoming all national and international patients. Request a Consultation with The Naderi Center surgeons, or call Chevy Chase, MD at 301-222-2020 or Herndon, VA at 703-481-0002.

 

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
