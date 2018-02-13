Dermatology Associates Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology (www.epiphanydermatology.com) announced today

Missouri

it has expanded intothrough its acquisition of Dermatology Associates, Inc. in St. Louis. Epiphany Dermatology is comprised of leading dermatologists committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care.

Since 1988, Dr. Oliver McKee has a long history of providing quality dermatology services to his patients in the greater St. Louis market. Through this acquisition, Dr. McKee and his dedicated support staff have joined Epiphany in a partnership grounded in exceptional patient care.

Dr. McKee, a board-certified dermatologist who graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed his dermatology residency at Barnes Hospital/Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, commented, "I am excited to forge this partnership with Epiphany. The dermatologists and staff at Epiphany share the same core values as me and my staff, and I could not be more delighted to join their team. Together, we will continue to provide quality dermatology services to our patients. By forming this partnership, Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage and grow our practice by enabling us to focus on what we do best—taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are pleased to form this partnership with Dr. McKee and his exceptional team at Dermatology Associates. They are committed to clinical excellence, and we are enthusiastic about this great opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the St. Louis market. Furthermore, Dr. McKee is a well-respected dermatologist who is very humble and accessible to patients. We are excited to have him join our team as we continue to build a special company."

Through this partnership, Dermatology Associates' providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists at 31 locations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Missouri, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert Chief Development Officer Epiphany Dermatology (512) 628-0465 temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta Chief Executive Officer Epiphany Dermatology (512) 628-0465gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermatology-associates-joins-epiphany-dermatology-300597466.html

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology