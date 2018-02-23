medindia
DURECT Corporation Invites You to Join its Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Friday, February 23, 2018 Corporate News
CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with DURECT Corporation's (Nasdaq: DRRX) fourth quarter

2017 financial results press release, you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30
pm Pacific Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking "Investor Relations."  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website under Audio Archive in the "Investor Relations" section.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing new therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms.  DUR-928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program.  An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.  Human applications may include acute organ injury, hepatic and renal diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and PSC, and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.  DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery.  Another late stage product candidate is REMOXY® ER (oxycodone), an investigational pain control drug based on DURECT's ORADUR® technology.  In addition, for the assignment of certain patent rights, DURECT may receive a milestone payment upon NDA approval and single digit sales-based earn-out payments from U.S. net sales of Indivior's RBP-7000 investigational drug for schizophrenia, for which Indivior has submitted an NDA and for which the FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of July 28, 2018.  For more information, please visit www.durect.com.

NOTE: POSIMIR®, SABER®, and ORADUR® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners.  DUR-928, RBP-7000, REMOXY ER and POSIMIR are drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-conference-call-300603106.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation



