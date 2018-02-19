Crown Council Names Henry Schein Cares Its Humanitarian Partner Of The Year At 2018 Annual Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crown Council, an international association of independent dental

practices committed to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer, and serving communities, today announced that it has named Henry Schein Cares as its Humanitarian Partner of the Year. Henry Schein Cares is the global corporate social responsibility program of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and was honored in recognition of its longtime support for the Smiles for Life Foundation, Crown Council's children's charity arm.

Michele Penrose, Director of Global Professional Relations at Henry Schein, accepted the award on behalf of Henry Schein Cares at the 2018 Crown Council Annual Event held last month in San Antonio.

Henry Schein has supported Smiles for Life for more than a decade, making annual donations of toothbrushes and other oral health supplies to the Foundation in support of its members' humanitarian missions to underserved communities around the world. At each mission site, volunteer oral health professionals work with local dentists and hygienists to provide treatment—cleanings, root canals, implants, and more—and oral hygiene education to the local population.

Volunteers also provide ongoing training to the local practitioners to ensure that community members are able to access care on a continuing basis. In 2018, Henry Schein is supporting four Foundation missions, two each to communities in Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

"We at Henry Schein are honored to be named the Crown Council's Humanitarian Partner of the Year, and we thank its members for sharing our commitment to expanding access to care to those who need it most," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein. "By continuing to leverage our collective strengths in pursuit of a shared goal, we are able to make great strides in improving the oral health, and by extension overall health, of people in need. We thank the Crown Council for this award as we continue to 'help health happen' together."

About Henry Schein Cares Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, and other alternate care sites. A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein employs more than 22,000 Team Schein Members and serves more than 1 million customers.

The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including value-added solutions for operating efficient practices and delivering high-quality care. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. The company also offers its customers exclusive, innovative technology solutions, including practice management software and e-commerce solutions, as well as a broad range of financial services.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $11.6 billion in 2016, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

About Crown Council The Crown Council is an international association of leading dentists and dental practices committed to Creating a Culture of Success® in the communities in which they practice and in the world. Crown Council dentists are committed to sharing the best of what they are doing in every area of practice in order to continually improve the quality of clinical and patient care in the industry. To learn more about the Crown Council and to find a Crown Council dentist near you, go to www.CrownCouncil.org

About the Smiles for Life Foundation The Smiles for Life Foundation is home to one of the largest charitable campaigns in dentistry having raised and donated over $40 million to children's charitable projects around the world. Each year, Crown Council dental teams raise money for Smiles for Life charitable projects as well as donate time, services and resources to Smiles for Life dental humanitarian expeditions around the world. Smiles for Life dental humanitarian expeditions are exceptional in that each project partners with in-country dental professionals in order to foster an environment of cross-cultural, professional learning and a culture within the country of helping one's own. For more information on the Smiles for Life Foundation or to donate, go to www.SmilesForLife.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-council-names-henry-schein-cares-its-humanitarian-partner-of-the-year-at-2018-annual-event-300600537.html

SOURCE Crown Council