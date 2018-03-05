Cronos Group Changes Canadian Ticker to CRON

TORONTO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cronos Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CRON) (TSX-V: MJN) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company")

is pleased to announce that the Company is changing its ticker on the TSX Venture Exchange from MJN to CRON.

This change is effective immediately for trading commencing on Monday, March 5 and is being made to conform

February 27

to the ticker symbol that was selected when Cronos Group became the first pure-play cannabis company to trade on the Nasdaq on, 2018.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is a globally diversified and vertically integrated cannabis company with a presence across four continents. The Company operates two wholly-owned Canadian Licensed Producers regulated under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations: Peace Naturals Project Inc. (Ontario), which was the first non-incumbent medical cannabis license granted by Health Canada, and Original BC Ltd. (British Columbia), which is based in the Okanagan Valley. The Company has multiple international production and distribution platforms including: Cronos Israel and Cronos Australia. Through an exclusive distribution agreement, Cronos Group has access to over 12,000 pharmacies in Germany. The Company is rapidly expanding its global footprint as it focuses on building an international iconic brand portfolio and developing disruptive intellectual property. Cronos Group is committed to building industry leading companies that transform the perception of cannabis and responsibly elevate the consumer experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Company's most recent Annual information Form filed on SEDAR. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

