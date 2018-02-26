medindia
Champions Oncology to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Monday, February 26, 2018 Cancer News
HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSBR), engaged in the development of advanced

technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs, today announced that management will participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference and will conduct one-on-one meetings.

The conference will be held

March 11-13, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA and is by invitation only. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact conference@roth.com or your ROTH representative at (800) 933-6830.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen.  The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions for two customer groups:  Personalized Oncology Solutions, in which results help guide the development of personalized treatment plans, and Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champions-oncology-to-participate-at-the-30th-annual-roth-conference-300603787.html

SOURCE Champions Oncology, Inc.



