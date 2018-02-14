Cantel Medical Promotes Lawrence Conway to Senior Vice President, Business Systems and Integration

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that Lawrence Conway

has been recently appointed to Senior Vice President, Business Systems and Integration. In this role, Mr. Conway will be responsible for the integration of Cantel's acquisitions along with his current role of leading the business systems function.

Mr.

September 2013

Conway joined Cantel inas Vice President, Business Systems & Procurement. Since that time, he has made significant contributions to the Company including successfully building a single, global IT function, and leading the implementation of the Company's global ERP platform. In addition, Mr. Conway was instrumental in the creation and management of Cantel's strategic procurement organization and the development and execution of sourcing strategies across the Company.

"Lawrence is the ideal candidate to lead Cantel's acquisition integration function. He is an accomplished executive who has played a critical role in leading the integration of our acquisitions over the past several years," stated Jorgen B. Hansen, Cantel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With his successful track record and expertise, I am confident that he will continue to be a terrific asset to the Company as we further enhance our M&A integration capabilities."

Prior to joining Cantel, Mr. Conway worked at ConvaTec for 11 years, where he was most recently Vice President and General Manager, Ostomy Care. He also played an instrumental role in the divestiture of the company from Bristol-Myers Squibb. Prior to that, Mr. Conway worked as a Management Consultant at several firms including McKinsey & Company and Andersen Consulting where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.

About Cantel MedicalCantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products. For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks detailed in Cantel's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantel-medical-promotes-lawrence-conway-to-senior-vice-president-business-systems-and-integration-300598143.html

SOURCE Cantel Medical Corp.