/C O R R E C T I O N -- HealthCombix/

In the news release, HealthCombix, a Leading Blockchain Healthcare Platform, Partners with Y Combinator Alumnus NuCypher, issued 18-Feb-2018 by HealthCombix

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

HealthCombix, a Leading Blockchain Healthcare Platform, Partners with Y Combinator Alumnus NuCypher

Companies to integrate distributed networks to solve healthcare privacy issues, data theft, and enable decentralized healthcare.

over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the partnership was announced two days early. The official announcement date of the new partnership should be today,. The complete, correctedrelease follows:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCombix today announced that it has partnered with San Francisco based NuCypher to explore distributed security technology integrations to solve privacy, consent, and identity challenges in healthcare around the globe.

HealthCombix, a decentralized healthcare blockchain platform, is redesigning how healthcare is delivered and paid for utilizing distributed technology, decentralized economies, and cryptoeconomic incentives. HealthCombix plans to partner with existing healthcare stakeholders to advance and support emerging privacy networks.

"Our goal is to build out the next generation of healthcare systems. We are redefining and redesigning in an open protocol a decentralized network model for healthcare, replacing existing systems with best of breed distributed technology in a layered and integrated architecture. Decentralized key management, privacy and consent are cornerstone capabilities in this new healthcare economy and we believe NuCypher is on the leading edge in this space," says HealthCombix Founder and CEO Cyrus Maaghul.

The NuCypher technology, called proxy re-encryption, is a type of public-key encryption that allows a third-party proxy to transform ciphertexts from one public key to another (using re-encryption keys) without learning anything about the underlying message. NuCypher is planning a token sale in the months ahead and is backed by PolyChain Capital among other notable investors. The NuCypher token will be used as an economic incentive to ensure correctness of computation.

'We're excited to partner with HealthCombix to rethink healthcare from the ground up. HealthCombix's modular approach is differentiated and, I believe, correct. Decentralization will have a significant impact on the healthcare industry in the coming years and by giving patients greater control over their health records and their treatment options, HealthCombix will be driving much of this change," said NuCypher Founder and CEO MacLane Wilkinson.

HealthCombix is planning a token sale in Q4-2018/Q1-2019.

About HealthCombix

HealthCombix combines privacy-preserving human data asset management, disease prediction markets, and the power of open, decentralized payment networks to build future healthcare ecosystems, DAOs, and cooperatives.

About NuCypher

NuCypher, a Y Combinator alumnus, is a security and encryption platform for distributed systems including blockchain, Big Data, cloud and the Internet-of-Things.

Cyrus MaaghulCEOHealthCombix6153107944disrupt@healthcombix.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcombix-a-leading-blockchain-healthcare-platform-partners-with-y-combinator-alumnus-nucypher-300600478.html

SOURCE HealthCombix