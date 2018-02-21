medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

/C O R R E C T I O N -- HealthCombix/

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the news release, HealthCombix, a Leading Blockchain Healthcare Platform, Partners with Y Combinator Alumnus NuCypher, issued 18-Feb-2018 by HealthCombix

over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the partnership was announced two days early. The official announcement date of the new partnership should be today, Tuesday, February 20, 2018. The complete, corrected
release follows:

HealthCombix, a Leading Blockchain Healthcare Platform, Partners with Y Combinator Alumnus NuCypher

Companies to integrate distributed networks to solve healthcare privacy issues, data theft, and enable decentralized healthcare.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCombix today announced that it has partnered with San Francisco based NuCypher to explore distributed security technology integrations to solve privacy, consent, and identity challenges in healthcare around the globe.

HealthCombix, a decentralized healthcare blockchain platform, is redesigning how healthcare is delivered and paid for utilizing distributed technology, decentralized economies, and cryptoeconomic incentives. HealthCombix plans to partner with existing healthcare stakeholders to advance and support emerging privacy networks.

"Our goal is to build out the next generation of healthcare systems. We are redefining and redesigning in an open protocol a decentralized network model for healthcare, replacing existing systems with best of breed distributed technology in a layered and integrated architecture.  Decentralized key management, privacy and consent are cornerstone capabilities in this new healthcare economy and we believe NuCypher is on the leading edge in this space," says HealthCombix Founder and CEO Cyrus Maaghul.

The NuCypher technology, called proxy re-encryption, is a type of public-key encryption that allows a third-party proxy to transform ciphertexts from one public key to another (using re-encryption keys) without learning anything about the underlying message.  NuCypher is planning a token sale in the months ahead and is backed by PolyChain Capital among other notable investors.  The NuCypher token will be used as an economic incentive to ensure correctness of computation.

'We're excited to partner with HealthCombix to rethink healthcare from the ground up. HealthCombix's modular approach is differentiated and, I believe, correct. Decentralization will have a significant impact on the healthcare industry in the coming years and by giving patients greater control over their health records and their treatment options, HealthCombix will be driving much of this change," said NuCypher Founder and CEO MacLane Wilkinson.

HealthCombix is planning a token sale in Q4-2018/Q1-2019.

About HealthCombix

HealthCombix combines privacy-preserving human data asset management, disease prediction markets, and the power of open, decentralized payment networks to build future healthcare ecosystems, DAOs, and cooperatives.

About NuCypher

NuCypher, a Y Combinator alumnus, is a security and encryption platform for distributed systems including blockchain, Big Data, cloud and the Internet-of-Things. 

Cyrus MaaghulCEOHealthCombix6153107944disrupt@healthcombix.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcombix-a-leading-blockchain-healthcare-platform-partners-with-y-combinator-alumnus-nucypher-300600478.html

SOURCE HealthCombix



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.