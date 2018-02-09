Bruker Corporation to Present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced today it will present at
the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Frank Laukien
, President and CEO, will participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session on behalf of the company on Wednesday, February
14th, 2018
at 9:30 AM Eastern Time
.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at http://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Bruker Corporation website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Bruker Corporation
For more than 55 years, Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, microbiology and molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.
Contact:Miroslava Minkova Head of Investor RelationsBruker CorporationT: +1 (978) 663 – 3660, ext. 1479miroslava.minkova@bruker.com
