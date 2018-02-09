BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced today it will present at

Frank Laukien

Wednesday, February

9:30 AM Eastern Time

the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference., President and CEO, will participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session on behalf of the company onat

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at http://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Bruker Corporation website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation

For more than 55 years, Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, microbiology and molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contact :Miroslava Minkova Head of Investor RelationsBruker CorporationT: +1 (978) 663 – 3660, ext. 1479 miroslava.minkova@bruker.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruker-corporation-to-present-at-the-leerink-partners-7th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-300596297.html

SOURCE Bruker Corporation