AirMD, LLC. Launches National Environmental Testing Franchise

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary: Leading indoor environmental testing company, AirMD, enters the

franchise market with a new national franchise opportunity. After more than ten years in the environmental industry and conducting tens of thousands of evaluations, AirMD identified the need for a national indoor environmental testing company like AirMD.

a national science and engineering consulting company specializing in diagnostic building assessments for indoor air quality, has launched a national testing franchise. The franchise model is based on its affiliate company, AirMD Inc., which began operations induring 2008 and currently serves alland other states nationally. Having completed tens of thousands of evaluations since 2008, including mold, allergens, chemicals, lead, asbestos, volatile organic compounds, and bacteria the AirMD team saw an opportunity to make its proprietary process and systems available to the franchise market.

According to Samantha Theaumont, AirMD's Managing Director, "The Indoor Air Quality Industry is highly fragmented and the market consists of small local and regional players. While there are companies that provide indoor environmental testing and inspection services, we are not aware of any national companies that provide the extensive reactive and proactive services that AirMD provides."

It is estimated that indoor air quality problems cost the US economy as much as $168 billion per year, and the indoor environmental market is $10 billion annually. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air quality is a greater health hazard than outdoor air pollution with pollutants being up to 2-5 times higher indoors.

AirMD personnel has a wide range of experience in the scientific and engineering fields. Their staff of scientists and engineers, have backgrounds in bacteriology, mycology, aerobiology, microscopy, environmental science, and toxicology, and will train and certify AirMD franchisees in required disciplines for their day to day operations. To stay ahead of the curve, AirMD scientists and engineers receive on-going training and the required education on the latest technology, procedures, industry advancements, and developments.

Theaumont goes on to say, "Our franchise model can't be compared to other service franchise models. The accreditation, the tools, the reputation are all there for a franchise to succeed. AirMD is truly the franchisee's partner and we only succeed when they succeed." There are franchise and area representative opportunities available in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico. Area representatives are given the opportunity to own a regional territory of one or more states. Business brokers and interested franchisees should visit www.airmd.com/franchise for more information.

About AirMD Inc.

AirMDisa national science and engineering consulting company specializing in diagnostic building assessments relating to indoor environments and indoor air quality. AirMD is based in Boca Raton, FL and currently services all of Florida and other states nationally.

