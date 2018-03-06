medindia
Agfa HealthCare and Hitachi Healthcare Americas Will Cover Full Imaging Portfolio at AAOS 2018 Booth

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Modalities meet needs of healthcare providers who value image quality and outstanding workflow

MORTSEL, Belgium and GREENVILLE, South Carolina, March 6, 2018

  • Since
    2015, a strategic alliance between Agfa HealthCare and Hitachi has leveraged the strengths of both companies to complement market segments and product lines.
  • Agfa HealthCare's comprehensive DR portfolio delivers high-quality imaging, while improving workflow and user satisfaction.
  • Hitachi Healthcare Americas will demonstrate its CT, MRI and US solutions.

Agfa HealthCare announces today that it will join Hitachi Healthcare Americas at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana (USA), from March 6-10, 2018. At booth #3222, the strategic partners will be available to discuss their full offer: a complete, joint portfolio that includes direct radiography (DR), computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound (US) modalities.

"The great partnership we have with Hitachi Healthcare Americas allows us to offer a complete imaging modality portfolio of DR, CT, MRI and Ultrasound to healthcare providers who value image quality and outstanding workflow," comments Ueli Laupper, Vice President Marketing, DR Business Unit Manager, North America.

DR: Workflow efficiency and enhanced collaborationAgfa HealthCare's comprehensive DR portfolio allows any healthcare enterprise to experience the benefits of DR, regardless of its size or budget. It includes solutions such as:

  • the mobile, wireless DX-D 100+ with FreeView technology for powerful imaging on the move;
  • the DX-D 300 with U-arm, a compact, affordable solution for a wide range of exams;
  • the rugged, floor mounted DR 400 which offers a table with a 705 pound patient capacity, outstanding workflow and image quality for facilities that cannot install a ceiling-suspended system;
  • the high-productivity, ceiling-suspended DR 600 with ZeroForce technology, which streamlines workflow and enhances the experience of both patients and caregivers;
  • the multi-purpose DR 800*, which delivers general radiography, fluoroscopy and advanced clinical applications, with a single investment.

Agfa HealthCare also continues to expand its DR Retrofit portfolio, allowing imaging departments to maximize their existing X-ray investments by upgrading them to DR.

Agfa HealthCare's DR solutions offer a choice of fixed, tethered and wireless detectors with Cesium Iodide (CsI) or Gadolinium Oxy-Sulphide (GOS) technology. CsI also offers the potential for dose reduction.1

All Agfa HealthCare DR solutions come with MUSICA, which now processes both Genrad and dynamic images. X-team technology enables instant messaging and clinical dialogue, for greater collaboration and consultation between radiologists, clinicians, radiographers and other patient caregivers.

Visitors can discover the complete Agfa HealthCare DR portfolio, at the Hitachi Healthcare Americas AAOS 2018 booth #3222 in New Orleans, Louisiana (USA), March 6-10, 2018.

* The DR 800 is not yet available in the US and Canada.

For an image, courtesy of Agfa, click here.

About Agfa HealthCare Agfa HealthCare, present in one hospital out of two, is a leading provider of eHealth & Digital Imaging solutions. Care organizations in over 100 countries rely on Agfa HealthCare to optimize their efficiency and improve patient care.

References:1 Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions of 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa HealthCare for more details.

Marc De FréGlobal Marcom Director Agfa HealthCare

T +32(0)3-444-73-19marc.defre@agfa.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agfa-healthcare-and-hitachi-healthcare-americas-will-cover-full-imaging-portfolio-at-aaos-2018-booth-300608838.html

SOURCE Agfa HealthCare



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
