Advisory - Alysena 28 birth control pill: One lot recalled due to chipped pills, which may reduce effectiveness in preventing pregnancy

IssueHealth Canada is advising Canadians that

Apotex Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Alysena 28 birth control pill (lot LF10133A) after complaints about chipped pink pills in sealed blister packages.

Alysena 28 is a prescription drug used to prevent pregnancy. It contains 21

"active" pink pills and 7 "inactive" white pills. Active pills that are chipped may contain less of the active drug ingredients, which may reduce Alysena's effectiveness in preventing pregnancy.

Who is affected

Women who are currently taking the affected product

Health professionals who dispense the product

Affected product

Alysena 28 (DIN 02387875), lot LF10133A, expiry date 10/2019

What consumers should do

Check your pills before and after taking them out of the blister package. Do not consume a pill if it looks unusual (for example, it is chipped, has jagged edges or is broken). Examine both sides of each pill thoroughly before taking it. It may not be immediately obvious from looking at the blister package that there is a problem with the pills, since the underside of the pill cannot be seen while in the blister pack.

If you have a package with an unusual-looking pill, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package.

Do not stop taking your birth control pills as this may result in pregnancy. Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed doses and alternatives.

Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1?866?234?2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1?800?267?9675, or complete an online complaint form.

Additional information for pharmacists:

Check each blister pack of Alysena 28 before dispensing it to make sure the pills look as they should.

Report any unusual pills to the company (Apotex Inc.) and to Health Canada .

What Health Canada is doingHealth Canada will monitor the company's recall. Health Canada is working with Apotex Inc. to determine the scope and cause of the issue. Should additional products or lots be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as appropriate.

