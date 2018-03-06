medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Addus HomeCare Announces Fourth-Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Reports Net Income of $3.2 Million or $0.28 per Diluted Share and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.46

(1)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, after tax earnings from discontinued operations, write off of debt issuance costs, write down of deferred assets due to tax reform and gain on sale of ADS and JV divestiture. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. 

(2)

We define Adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per diluted share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, normalization of the effective tax rate, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, write off of debt issuance costs, write down of deferred assets due to tax reform and gain on sale of ADS and JV divestiture. Adjusted net income per diluted share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. 

(3)

We define Adjusted net service revenues as net service revenues adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net service revenues or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.