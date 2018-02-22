medindia
AbbVie to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Corporate News
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Cowen and Company 38th Annual

Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Bill Chase, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at 7:00 a.m. Central time.

live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.    

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience.  In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-at-the-cowen-and-company-38th-annual-health-care-conference-300602524.html

SOURCE AbbVie



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
