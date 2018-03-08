medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

ACR Expands First-of-Its-Kind Patient-Friendly Appropriateness Criteria Summary Resource

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The collection of summaries helps patients better understand which imaging tests may be best for their condition

RESTON, Va., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR)

released six new patient-friendly summaries of the ACR Appropriateness Criteria (AC) this month.

The new AC patient summaries are less than 250 words, written in language that is easily understood by those with little or no medical experience or training, and based on input from an expert panel of providers from different medical specialties.

The ACR Appropriateness Criteria® (AC) are comprised of about 300 evidence-based guidelines, created and continually updated by multidisciplinary teams of expert physicians to help providers make the most appropriate diagnostic imaging and image-guided treatment decisions for specific clinical conditions.  

"These patient-friendly summaries empower patients to more fully participate in their care, and are already strengthening the doctor-patient relationship," said Bruce J. Hillman, MD, FACR, JACR Editor-In Chief. "They also help ordering physicians and radiologists better communicate the reason they are requesting, or performing, a particular imaging test."

The new AC patient summaries are part of a larger, first-of-its-kind effort by the ACR to provide more patient- and family-centered radiology care. Enabling such medical guidelines to be "translated" and easily understood and used by patients will further the ACR's progress towards this goal.

The first patient-friendly summary, released in January, explained the AC for acute chest-pain—suspected pulmonary embolism. The five released most recently address the AC for headache, routine chest radiology, sinonasal disease, low back pain, asymptomatic patient at risk for coronary artery disease and acute onset flank pain – suspicion of stone disease (Urolithiasis). The ACR anticipates releasing additional patient-friendly summaries in the months to come.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acr-expands-first-of-its-kind-patient-friendly-appropriateness-criteria-summary-resource-300610787.html

SOURCE American College of Radiology



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.