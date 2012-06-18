medindia
  3. Weaver Syndrome / Weaver-Smith Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome / Weaver-Smith Syndrome

Written by dr. simi paknikar | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team 
Average
4.2
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

Weaver Syndrome / Weaver-Smith Syndrome

Weaver syndrome or Weaver-Smith syndrome was first described in 1974 by Weaver and his colleagues. They described the condition in two children who showed advanced bone growth and age, and a characteristic appearance of the face.

Though the syndrome may occur in an individual without any family history, in some cases, it is inherited from the parents. Scientists have suggested that the syndrome may be due to a mutation in the EZH2 gene.

Characteristic features of a patient with Weaver syndrome include:

► Advanced bone age with an increase in height

► Characteristic appearance of the face in childhood - a large, round face, abnormal positioning of the jaw, and a prominent chin with a central dimple.

► Developmental delay in the early years

Around 40 cases of Weaver syndrome have been described till date. Since the condition is very rare, the exact cause of the syndrome has not been yet established. If the child survives the childhood, the life expectancy may be normal, at least till early adulthood. The final height of an adult with Weaver syndrome may be much more than in a normal person. The facial features change through childhood and adolescence.

Diagnosis of Weaver syndrome is made based on the characteristic features especially observed during infancy and childhood, and radiological studies that demonstrate an increase in bone age. Weaver syndrome should be differentiated from three other syndromes that result in accelerated bone age. These syndromes include Sotos syndrome, Ruvalcaba-Myhre-Smith syndrome and Marshall-Smith syndrome.
Published on Jun 18, 2012

Latest Publications and Research on Weaver Syndrome

Fine Mapping for Weaver Syndrome in Brown Swiss Cattle and the Identification of 41 Concordant Mutations across NRCAM, PNPLA8 and CTTNBP2. - Published by PubMed
More

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Bone & Joint Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Weaver Syndrome - Related News

Newly Identified Genes Can Predict Breast Cancer Risk and Aid Prevention
Newly Identified Genes Can Predict Breast Cancer Risk and Aid Prevention
Yoga Changes Gene Expression
Yoga Changes Gene Expression
Women With a Specific Gene Mutation Face Higher Risk of Dying from a Type of Breast Cancer
Women With a Specific Gene Mutation Face Higher Risk of Dying from a Type of Breast Cancer
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.