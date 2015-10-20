What is Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)?

The normal heart has four chambers – the two upper chambers are called atria and the two lower compartments are called ventricles. The left and right atria are separated by the interatrial septum while the ventricles are separated by a wall called the interventricular or ventricular septum. The ventricular septum usually bulges into the right ventricle due to higher pressure in the left ventricle. It is made up of two parts, a larger muscular part, and a small upper membranous part.



