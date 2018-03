Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancers accounting for about 80% of all diagnosed thyroid cancers . The thyroid gland is located in front of the neck. It is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland, with a right lobe and a left lobe connected through a thin piece of tissue, the isthmus. The thyroid gland secretes important hormones (triiodothyronine and thyroxine) that help the body to function normally.