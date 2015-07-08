What is Gamma Camera?

A gamma camera, also known as a scintillation camera, is a diagnostic and monitoring device that is crucial to the practice of nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that uses radiopharmaceuticals, which are radioactive medications, in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. A small amount of such medication is administered to patients and this produces a minute amount of radiation from the body that lasts for a limited time and can be picked up by the gamma camera. The device is used to generate images from the ionizing radiation that is thus emitted. The gamma camera typically comprises of a flat and narrow table on which the patient must lie down.



