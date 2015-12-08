medindia
  3. Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention

All You Need to Know About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

Written by dr. simi paknikar | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team 
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What is Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity?

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity is a condition where a person suffers from symptoms due to even low exposure to electromagnetic fields. The symptoms occurs only in the sensitive person and not in all others exposed to the same radiation.

We live in a wireless world today. Nearly everyone has a mobile phone close to our bodies, which sends and receives electromagnetic signals. A minute without Wi-Fi for those who are used to it seems like they have been transported into outer space. Our homes are equipped with latest electrical gadgets like microwaves, refrigerators, televisions, and name what you may. Our homes and work places are often located close to high-voltage substations and power transmission lines.

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity

The electromagnetic waves emitted by the devices around us cannot be seen, but it is possible that they cause some effect on the human body. One of these possible effects is electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity is also called idiopathic environmental intolerance attributed to electromagnetic fields (IEI-EMF). Patients report a variety of symptoms related to the skin and other parts of the body which they attribute to electromagnetic fields.

Current information is not adequate to conclude about the ill-effects of electromagnetic fields on the human body. However, though the condition cannot be proven, it should not be dismissed either.

What are the Causes of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity?

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity refers to ill-effects of relatively-low exposure to an electromagnetic field (EMF). The symptoms occur only in sensitive individuals and not all who are exposed to the radiation. Patients report a reaction when they are close to electrical lines, computers, power stations, radars, mobile phones, mobile phone base stations, cordless phones, microwave ovens and /or automated devices.

It is possible that these individuals complaining of electromagnetic hypersensitivity are excessively conscious about odor, noise and other nuances in the environment. They may have a tendency to pay more attention to the surroundings and their possible ill-effects on health. This may be especially true if they also suffer from conditions like anxiety. Thus, patients may suffer from generalized environmental hypersensitivity rather than sensitivity to electromagnetic fields alone.

What are the Symptoms of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity?

Symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity appear only in some individuals and not all who are exposed to the electromagnetic field. Symptoms may reduce if the person is removed from the electromagnetic exposure. In addition, symptoms are nonspecific and vary among individuals.

Symptoms reported by patients that could be due to electromagnetic hypersensitivity include:
  • Skin reaction with itching, redness, swelling of skin and rashes, especially on the face
  • Headache, fatigue
  • Vertigo, dizziness and nausea
  • Heart palpitations
  • Digestive disturbances
  • Psychological problems like depression and even suicidal tendencies
  • Poor sleep quality, difficulty with concentration
Poor Sleep Quality - Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Symptom

How is Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Diagnosed?

Symptoms reported as due to electromagnetic hypersensitivity are perceived by the patient as being caused by the mobile phone, computer or other electronic or electrical device, as revealed on an interview with the patient. There is no reason to doubt the occurrence of the symptoms. At the same time, it is not possible to confirm that the symptoms are caused by the electromagnetic fields since there is no test to diagnose electromagnetic hypersensitivity. A definite diagnosis is also difficult since not everybody reacts to the same amount of exposure. Therefore, it is first important to rule out other causes of the symptoms before a diagnosis of electromagnetic hypersensitivity can be made. Home and workplace should be inspected so that the influence of environmental factors like noise, poor lighting, etc. on the patient can be evaluated.

How do you Treat Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity?

Patients with electromagnetic hypersensitivity should be offered treatment since they are often disabled by the condition. They should be explained the current factual evidence of the condition.

Symptoms of the patient should be treated with appropriate medications. Cognitive behavioral therapy and stress reduction techniques may help the patient to deal with any anxiety associated with the condition. Some patients may benefit from shifting their work or home place.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy - Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Treatment

How do you Prevent Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity?

Some ways to prevent electromagnetic hypersensitivity in susceptible individuals are as follows:
  • Keep away from the source if possible. For example, if the person stays close to a mobile tower, increasing the distance may be beneficial. There are people who have shifted to electromagnetic-free zones due to the hypersensitivity
  • Several devices may be commercially available that claim to provide protection to a person from the electromagnetic field. However, their usefulness at present is doubtful and therefore not recommended

Health Tips

Some health tips to reduce electromagnetic fields around you are as follows:
  • Text more often that you talk on the mobile phone.
  • Do not keep your mobile under your pillow while sleeping
  • Do not give your child a mobile
  • Use of hands-free mobile devices can increase the distance between the phone and the ear / brain, thereby reducing the adverse effects
  • Switch off your wireless routers when not in use and at night
Published on Dec 08, 2015

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Environmental Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - Related News

Exposure to EMF may cause leukemia
Exposure to EMF may cause leukemia
Cell Phones EMF Affects Brain - Study Finds
Cell Phones EMF Affects Brain - Study Finds
Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation Addressed
Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation Addressed
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.