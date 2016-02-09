medindia
  Cow's Milk-Retracing Footsteps In Time

Cow’s Milk: A Boon From The Animal World

Written by Dr. Reeja Tharu | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team  on Feb 14, 2018
Cow's Milk-Retracing Footsteps In Time


Although very difficult to ascertain documents suggest that the practice of drinking cow’s milk is ancient, calculated as old as 6,000 – 8,000 B.C. Milk and other dairy products were so highly valued in ancient Egypt that only the very wealthy could afford to consume them. Beginning in the 5th century A.D., the milk of cows and sheep began to be especially prized in Europe, but it wasn’t until the 14th century that the demand for cow’s milk began to outpace that of milk from sheep.

Dairy cows did not make an appearance in America until the early 17th century, when they were brought over from Europe. Milk pasteurization began in the very late 19th century, although it wasn’t until the mid-20th century that a more refined technique, ultra-high temperature pasteurization, was introduced.

Cow's Milk Allergy

Allergy to cow’s milk is a common food allergy seen in some people especially in infants and young children. The most common symptoms of cow’s milk allergy can range from mild to severe such as wheezing, vomiting, itching, swelling of lips or tongue, skin rash, dizziness, nasal congestion and digestive problems. Sometimes, milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a life threatening reaction.

Cow’s Milk Allergy

Milk, producer, fluid, 3.7% milkfat

The nutritional values of "Milk, producer, fluid, 3.7% milkfat" per 100 grams are:


Nutrition Summary
Total Calories 64
Protein 3.3 g
Fat 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 4.6 g
NutrientsAmount%Daily Value
Calcium, Ca 119 mg 11.9 %
Copper, Cu 0.01 mg 0.5 %
Iron, Fe 0.05  mg 0.28 %
Magnesium, Mg 13 mg 3.25 %
Manganese, Mn 0 mg 0.2 %
Phosphorus, P 93 mg 9.3 %
Potassium, K 151  mg 4.31 %
Selenium, Se 2 mcg 2.86 %
Sodium, Na 49 mg 2.04 %
Zinc, Zn 0.38 mg 2.53 %
Vitamin A 138  IU 2.76 %
Vitamin C 1.5 mg 2.5 %
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg 2.1 %
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~
Riboflavin 0.16  mg 9.47 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.53 %
Folate, DFE 5  mcg 1.25 %
Niacin 0.08  mg 0.42 %
Sugars ~
Fiber 0  g 0 %
Cholesterol 14 mg 4.67 %
Water 87.69 g
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Lycopene ~
Data source: USDA Nutrient Database, R25
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Published on Feb 09, 2016
Published on Feb 09, 2016
Last Updated on Feb 14, 2018

Latest Publications and Research on Cows Milk

Presence of Clostridium botulinum and botulinum toxin in milk and udder tissue of dairy cows with suspected botulism. - Published by PubMed
Molecular Characterization of CTX-M ß-lactamase and associated Addiction Systems in Escherichia coli circulating among Cattle, Farm workers, and Farm environment. - Published by PubMed
Responses of energy balance, physiology, and production for transition dairy cows fed with a low-energy prepartum diet during hot season. - Published by PubMed
Mammary gene expression and activity of antioxidant enzymes and oxidative indicators in the blood, milk, mammary tissue and ruminal fluid of dairy cows fed flax meal. - Published by PubMed
Potential role of N-carbamoyl glutamate in biosynthesis of arginine and its significance in production of ruminant animals. - Published by PubMed
milkisgood

Dear frineds,

Milk is coming from cow which cow is generating for his kids.we take healthy milk from cow but there is bacteria in milk and that bacteria is live we kill that bacteria from milk so don't use milk if u don't need it. or you are pure vegi please.

Rus2025

I have been vegetarian for 39 years. I don't eat meat ,fish or eggs. In India the cow is considered sacred because in the Indian scriptures called the Vedas, God gave the cow to human society so we could raise our children after they are no longer able to take the milk from their own mothers. From cow's milk so many wonderful and nutritious foods are made such as cream, butter, yogurt, buttermilk, ghee, sour cream, cheese, curd, whey, etc. When we walk into a convenience store or any grocery store we see gallons and gallons of cow's milk for sale. The cow serves humanity and then when she is too old to give milk the so called human beings send her to the slaughter house, kill her and eat her. Unfortunately the dairy industry has increased the abuse of the dairy cow.

Dhanura10

Who are vegetarians??? The people who says 'we are vegetarians' has always make bad comments on non vegetarians and will will always says that 'we are not killing any life'. But it is scientifically proved that 'plants are living beings'. Then what does it means,no vegetarians are there in the world!!!!!!! Thats it.

ramya1989

Dhanu yeah i agree with your comment. But i would like to specify one thing that if you cut an animal and eat it you cant bring back life to that but if you cut the fruits, vegetables or even any part of the tree you can still see the tree growing. so don make some stupid comments. think twice before commenting.

Richie_rt

Ramya, i know you are an indian you would in take lots of potatos, carrots, palakes and lots and lot of greens...they are all uprooted from the ground. So called veg and non-veg is all created by GOD and given us to eat or use it for our daily living. Its all man's ideas to eat what and formed in to groups and this has noting to please GOD the creator. GOD BLESS

iamharish15

its ridiculous that some people even raise these type of questions.... !!! how can you call something non-veg if it is not obtained by killing that animal... non-vegetarianism is all about killing animals for filling your tummies!!!!

CASUAL

Dear friend what you are saying is your personal belief. Anything that is a part of or obtained or derived from an animal is a non-vegetable. The one who consumes the same is a non-vegetarian by diet. It is not about killing of an animal... If you are having milk or dairy products in your diet then you are a lacto - vegetarian. If you consume eggs in your diet but not meat .. then you fall under ovo-vegetarian family...On a second thought eggs would not fall under living beings since they are yolk and albumin alone. No living animal ... Forget killing it. Would it be veg OR non veg according to you ?

jatindas

i wn t to start on small scale milk pasturising unit

