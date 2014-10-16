medindia
  3. Compound Fractures | Open Fractures

Compound Fractures

Written by dr. simi paknikar | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team 
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Compound Fracture is an injury that occurs when a fracture directly communicates with the external environment through an open wound.

Compound fractures, also called open fractures, are breaks in bones that communicate with the external environment through open wounds in the skin. Besides the usual consequences faced by a person with fractures, patients with compound fractures are more prone to infections including bone infection, which can even be life-threatening. In addition, the fractures usually take longer to heal.

Compound Fractures

Compound fractures are caused by severe trauma like vehicular accidents and sports injuries. The injury may be mild, or may be severe with damage to a major bone as well as surrounding blood vessels, nerves and muscles.

Symptoms of compound fracture are similar to those of other fractures like pain, swelling, bruising and an inability to move the affected part. The underlying muscle and bone may be visible through the wound. Bleeding may be present and may require to be controlled to prevent excessive blood loss. The wound may be contaminated with dirt, broken glass and other materials from the site of the accident.

The presence of a fracture is diagnosed with the help of imaging studies like x-ray. Treatment involves debridement and irrigation of the wound stabilization of the bone, repair of soft tissues and immobilization. Special precautions should be taken to avoid infection in the open wound and treat it if present.

How are Compound Fractures diagnosed and treated?

Compound fractures are diagnosed based on physical examination and imaging tests such as X-rays. Treatment is usually surgical.

Compound Fractures Diagnosis: X-rays

Diagnosis of compound fractures is made based on:

Overall physical examination of the patient to rule out internal bleeding or other injuries due to the accident that may endanger the life of the patient

Physical examination of the affected bone and neighboring structures for the extent of injury

Imaging test like x-ray to determine the presence and extent of the fracture

Laboratory tests to determine the presence of infection. Routine tests are also carried out to test feasibility for surgery

Treatment of compound fractures includes the following:

The general condition of the patient should be stabilized.

The site is then surgically debrided to remove foreign materials and dead tissue. It is irrigated with saline to clean the wound.

Surgery is also used to fix the ends of the broken bone in place so that they can heal in alignment. This is done using external or internal plates, screws or pins. The affected part is immobilized to facilitate healing.

Compound Fractures Treatment: Surgery

In larger wounds, muscle and skin either from a neighboring part or a distant part of the body like back or abdomen may be required to facilitate the repair.

Painkillers are administered to reduce pain, while antibiotics are prescribed to reduce the chances of infection. A tetanus injection may be given to prevent tetanus infection.
Published on Oct 16, 2014

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Bone & Joint Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drugs for Compound Fractures

Acetaminophen and Codeine

This combination medication contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for ...
Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate

This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen. It is prescribed for ...
Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

This combination medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe ...
Ibuprofen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and ...
Morphine

This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain. It is also used as a sedative. ...

 View All

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Compound Fractures - Related News

Research may Explain Fractures in Some Who Take Osteoporosis Drugs
Research may Explain Fractures in Some Who Take Osteoporosis Drugs
Skeletal Defect Leads to Increased Fracture Risk Among Diabetics
Skeletal Defect Leads to Increased Fracture Risk Among Diabetics
Understanding the Complexity of Fracture Epidemiology in Diabetes
Understanding the Complexity of Fracture Epidemiology in Diabetes
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.