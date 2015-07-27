What is Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease (CESD)?

Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of lipids in the body. It occurs due to a deficiency of an enzyme called lysosomal acid lipase (LAL or LIPA) enzyme, which is involved in lipid metabolism. The enzyme is responsible for the breakdown of lipids and cholesterol in the lysosomes, which are components of cells that carry out digestion of various substances.



