Nutritional Assessment

Do you wish to find out if your child is undernourished?

It is important to know for a parent iftheir child is undernourished. The method to assess this state is calledAnthropometry. The nutritional status of a child can be used by using parameters like "Height and Weight" or by using  "Arm/Head Circumference method".Nutritional status results are independent of age.

Child Nourishment Status using "Height-Weight method".

Child Nourishment Status using "Arm/Head Circumference method".




WasimAnya 

I did the nutritional assessment of my 2 year old daughter. Weight = 13kg and height = 86cm. The result was "abnormal". If I check ideal height and weight for 2 year old , my child fits in as normal. What does this mean?

emv555 

this page is very helpful for moms like me.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator

Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.

Bedwetting Calculator

Bedwetting Calculator

Bedwetting calculator helps you find solution to the problem and the next step you need to take as a parent for your child.

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, pregnant and breast feeding women. The Intake Calculator also includes iron rich foods.

APGAR

APGAR

This scoring system is used to identify babies at risk for complications or bad outcome from delivery during the early minutes of their life and determine if any medical intervention is needed immediately.

Height and Weight for Children

Height and Weight for Children

The height and weight calculator is a useful tool to ascertain the ideal height and weight of the children according to age and gender.

View All

