Your Guide to a Good Gut

The human digestive system is very similar to a delicate garden; it is made up of flora - gut bacteria that are equipped with specialized cells to help the body in many ways. A healthy digestive system can help keep other organ systems of your body happy and functioning normally, while a disrupted digestive health could cause many health issues that don’t really seem to be related to digestion.
If this sounds similar to what you are experiencing, read along to find some super-simple tips and tricks on how to keep your digestive system happy.
Make use of the power of probiotics. Probiotics are basically microorganisms found naturally in the ‘gut,’ which aid in the process of digestion. Probiotics are thought to ease out symptoms of digestive system disorders like constipation and bloating. Probiotics also support the immune system and prevent the harmful bacteria from affecting the body and further they restore the population of the gut flora after a dose of antibiotics.
Dairy products like milk and yogurt are good natural sources of probiotics. Fermented milk and tempeh are also effective in restoring digestive health. Taking just 1-2 servings of these foods can help curb bloating and digestive problems in patients with a sensitive stomach.
Lactose intolerant? Don’t worry. Almost all supermarkets and pharmacy store non-dairy supplemental forms of probiotics.
Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients found in fruit and vegetables like inulin, fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharide that stimuate the growth and/or activity of certain bacteria in the colon and improve the host's health.
Prebiotics not only help restore digestive health, but also boost the immune system. 1 to 2 servings of prebiotics a day can help support the immune system, especially during the winter season.
Foods like soy beans, wheat bran, garlic, fresh green vegetables, onions, leek, celery, bananas, rye-based breads, oats and barley are good natural sources of prebiotics. Adding more of these to your diet can improve digestion.