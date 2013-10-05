medindia
  Your Guide to a Good Gut

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Written by dr. enozia vakil
Is your tummy bothering you? Stress, poor diet and an erratic lifestyle can sap you of your digestive health, making you more prone to bloating, constipation and abdominal discomfort.

The human digestive system is very similar to a delicate garden; it is made up of flora - gut bacteria that are equipped with specialized cells to help the body in many ways. A healthy digestive system can help keep other organ systems of your body happy and functioning normally, while a disrupted digestive health could cause many health issues that don’t really seem to be related to digestion.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

If this sounds similar to what you are experiencing, read along to find some super-simple tips and tricks on how to keep your digestive system happy.

Make use of the power of probiotics. Probiotics are basically microorganisms found naturally in the ‘gut,’ which aid in the process of digestion. Probiotics are thought to ease out symptoms of digestive system disorders like constipation and bloating. Probiotics also support the immune system and prevent the harmful bacteria from affecting the body and further they restore the population of the gut flora after a dose of antibiotics.

Dairy products like milk and yogurt are good natural sources of probiotics. Fermented milk and tempeh are also effective in restoring digestive health. Taking just 1-2 servings of these foods can help curb bloating and digestive problems in patients with a sensitive stomach.

Your Guide to a Good Gut: Milk and Yogurt

Lactose intolerant? Don’t worry. Almost all supermarkets and pharmacy store non-dairy supplemental forms of probiotics.

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients found in fruit and vegetables like inulin, fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) and galacto-oligosaccharide that stimuate the growth and/or activity of certain bacteria in the colon and improve the host's health.

Prebiotics not only help restore digestive health, but also boost the immune system. 1 to 2 servings of prebiotics a day can help support the immune system, especially during the winter season.

Foods like soy beans, wheat bran, garlic, fresh green vegetables, onions, leek, celery, bananas, rye-based breads, oats and barley are good natural sources of prebiotics. Adding more of these to your diet can improve digestion.

Your Guide to a Good Gut: Prebiotics Foods

Published on Oct 05, 2013

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

Immune System Gets A Boost From Fatty Acid Produced by Gut Bacteria
Gut Bacteria Help Improve Mental Health
Blame Your Gut Bacteria for Those Extra Kilos and Diabetes
