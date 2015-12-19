medindia
  Weighing Pros and Cons of Fat Burning Pills

Weighing Pros and Cons of Fat Burning Pills

Written by amrita surendranath | Medically Reviewed by dr. simi paknikar
About

Obesity is largely caused due to an imbalance in the caloric intake and the amount of calories spent. When people eat much more than what they use up, the additional energy is stored as fat.

Excessive fat build up can cause stress to the heart and several other conditions.

Fat Burning Pills

Diseases Associated With Obesity

Obesity leads to a large number of serious health complications like:
  • Atherosclerosis or thickening of blood vessels
  • Type II diabetes
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Heart attack and other heart diseases
  • Fatty liver
  • Cancer
  • Stroke
Owing to a large number of health complications that could arise as a result of obesity, it is ideal to maintain a normal weight. A research study conducted on overweight people with atherosclerosis found that a reversal of the condition was possible on losing weight.

Such studies and health warnings issued by research bodies across the world have prompted obese and overweight people into trying various methods to lose weight. One such popular method is the use of fat burning pills.

People with binge eating disorder often consume fat burning pills. Binge-eating disorder is a condition wherein the individual eats a considerable amount of food during a short span of time. The excess food intake negates the effect of any previous exercise or diet control. However, it is important to note that people with such a disorder should be treated with psychiatric counseling which can help lower their binge eating habits, and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Benefits of Using a Diet Pill

Benefits of using a diet pill include the following:
  • Weight loss occurs even in the absence of active exercise or any other effort. The only effort needed is the actual swallowing of the pill
  • It is a boon for people who are immobile and cannot exercise
  • Lowered weight would mean lowered risk of heart disease
Diet Pills Help Reduce Heart Disease
  • It provides hope for people who have struggled with weight loss for a large part of their lives
However, there have been reports, which point to numerous side effects caused due to the consumption of these diet pills

Negative Reviews for Diet Pills


There are many diet pills, which have been incriminated for serious side effects. Some of the side effects are listed below-
  • A study by researchers Hendset M and colleagues revealed that fat burning dietary pills rarely have their entire content listed on the bottles. This is highly risky as the ingredients could counter react with other drugs that are consumed by an individual and lead to serious health issues.
  • Weight loss pills that are labeled herbal are not always completely herbal. They may contain adulterants that can cause side effects.
  • The use of drugs that are performance enhancing as well as useful for weight loss are other disturbing trends which could result in psychiatric problems in the individual. An example of such a drug is cannabis that is used in rave parties to experience a ‘high’ but is also used for weight loss. The risk of being addicted to such psychotropic drugs is very high if they are used for weight loss.
Cannabis for Weight Loss
  • Some studies have found that certain people are more prone to weight loss under medication when compared to others. Not everyone reacts similarly to the consumption of these pills.
  • In many people, the side effects are more pronounced than the benefits. Some people witness only marginal initial weight loss, after which they are ridden with side effects, making the entire effort futile.
  • Some of the side effects that are caused due to the consumption of fat burning pills include damage to the liver or kidney, raising serious doubts about the use of these drugs. Psychiatric illnesses have also been noted in some consumers.

Herbal Weight Loss Pills

The most misleading aspect of using fat burning pills is the use of herbal weight loss supplements. Overweight and obese people generally resort to herbal supplements because
  • They believe herbal supplements will not have side effects
  • The supplements are easy to obtain
  • They are low-cost options
  • They are marketed extensively by companies
  • They don’t have to be consumed under medical supervision.
These considerations prompt many people into using herbal formulations for weight loss. However, they fail to understand that there are certain risks associated with the use of herbal weight loss pills.
  • Most of these formulations do not go through any rigorous quality control protocol
  • Long-term data on the side effects caused due to the pills are rarely studied or documented effectively
  • Certain research studies have shown that some herbal formulations contain non-herbal additives which may be harmful
Herbal Weight Loss Pills

The use of weight loss pills should be a judicious decision, involving a medical doctor to supervise the entire program. A thorough background check of the company that makes the product as well as obtaining reviews from loved ones is a good start.
Published on Dec 19, 2015

