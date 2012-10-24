medindia
  3. Top 5 Reasons to Try a Paleolithic Diet

Top 5 Reasons to Try a Paleolithic Diet

Written by dr. enozia vakil | Article Reviewed by Dietitian julia samuel
Average
3.9
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Also known as the Paleo-diet or a caveman’s diet, a Paleolithic diet is basically a diet plan inspired by our great, great, great granddads who lived in the stone age. The Paleolithic diet includes foods that can be hunted and fished, such as meat, and seafood, and food items that can be gathered, such as eggs, fruit, nuts, seeds, vegetables, insects, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Food preparations should mainly avoid refined grains, refined sugars and refined oils.

Top 5 Reasons to Try a Paleolithic Diet

This diet was first popularized by gastroenterologist Walter Voegtlin and following his lead many dieticians and scientists explored further to reveal the facts behind this diet. Earlier, this diet did face a good amount of controversies, but finally emerged victorious, its pros outweighing the cons.

The reason why scientists believe that a Paleo-diet could be better than a modern diet is the fact that human genes have modified over the time, to adapt to the agricultural changes, as a result of which diet-related ailments started to crop up.

Lactose intolerance, diarrhea, colitis and other digestive ailments are thought to be a result of the manipulated genes. A Paleo-diet is thus, thought to be the best diet, having maximum benefits for the human body, minus the side effects.

Basically, a Paleo-diet consists of raw, fibrous and unprocessed foods, which aid digestion and boost immunity.

Here’s why you should try the Paleo-diet:

Weight loss: People onweight loss programs have a reason to rejoice! Studies suggest that Paleo-diets are more efficient at weight loss than other diets. The food groups in the Paleo-diet tend to make it more ‘feeling-full’ per calorie than in other diets, including the Mediterranean diet.

Better digestive power: Since the foods included in a Paleolithic diet are in their raw form, they tend to lessen the effort taken by the digestive system to assimilate them, in turn lowering their burden and strengthening the organs in the digestive system.

Reduced diabetic risk: Studies show that we obtain almost 70% of the total energy from grains, cereals and other high GI (glycemic index) foods. In contrast, a Paleo-diet has much lower GI values, which is beneficial for diabetic patients considering the fact that it helps maintain a stable blood sugar level.

Elimination of toxins: It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what toxin accumulations can do to your body. Including Paleolithic meals helps the body get rid of toxins, keeping episodes of acne, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and even cancer at bay. It also reduces the risk of auto-immune diseases to a considerable extent.

Fewer adverse reactions: People suffering from lactose intolerance and other forms of dietary allergies are advised a Paleo-diet. This is because a Paleo-diet is devoid of all the foods that could possibly contribute to these allergies. In fact, many people reported being more cheerful, active, energetic and allergy-free after a week of following a Paleolithic diet.

Apart from this, people following Paleolithic diets demonstrated lower risk of cardiovascular ailments and had lower blood cholesterol levels than others.
Published on Oct 24, 2012

Latest Publications and Research on Paleolithic Diet

Paleolithic human exploitation of plant foods during the last glacial maximum in North China. - Published by PubMed
New Neanderthal remains from Mani peninsula, Southern Greece: The Kalamakia Middle Paleolithic cave site. - Published by PubMed
More

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Digestive Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Paleolithic Diet - Related News

Healthy Diet and Adequate Sleep may Reduce Mortality in Elderly
Healthy Diet and Adequate Sleep may Reduce Mortality in Elderly
Regular Exercise And Healthy Diet May Help Prevent Gestational Diabetes
Regular Exercise And Healthy Diet May Help Prevent Gestational Diabetes
High-Protein Weight Loss Diet Good for People With Genetic Susceptibility to Diabetes
High-Protein Weight Loss Diet Good for People With Genetic Susceptibility to Diabetes
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.