The sunflower seeds are the kernel of the sunflower (Helianthus annus). They were originally cultivated by natives of North America as a food plant. The seeds are still eaten raw, cooked, roasted, dried and/ground and also used to extract oil. They are one of the main sources of polyunsaturated oil . The roasted sunflower seeds were also used as a substitute for coffee. Sunflower seeds were eaten by natives of California, and often ground up and mixed with other seeds in Pinole.