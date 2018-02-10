Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Habits That Harm Healthy Skin

"Skin reflects of our health." We are all familiar with this famous proverb, yet we do lots of things in our daily life, which have a big impact on our skin such as premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and skin discoloration. Agreed, there are some factors such as natural aging, which are beyond our control but many a time it is our lifestyle and unhealthy habits that cause premature changes in skin. Occasionally, it is even the excess of good habits such as skin exfoliation or excessive use of anti-aging creams, which do more harm than good. However, it’s never too late to recognize these habits and stop them to be in the pink of health and lead a healthier and happier life.



