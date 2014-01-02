Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss that need to be Taken Seriously

About
1: Depression
Depression is a common mood disorder which affects millions worldwide, involving feelings of sadness, frustration and anger, which may interfere with daily life activities too. Depression may also lead to feelings of sadness, hopelessness and may cause suicidal behavior and weight loss.
Psychological intervention and positive thinking may prove to be helpful for individuals suffering from chronic depression.
2: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a group of infections that make breathing difficult. These infections may also be responsible for shortness of breath, chest tightness, tiredness and unexplained weight loss.
Using natural therapies to handle this condition could help prevent unexplained weight loss too.
3: Overactive Thyroid Gland
The thyroid gland, which is responsible for the production of many important hormones of the body, could cause certain symptoms including fatigue, mood swings, hot flushes, irregular heartbeats, loss of libido and unexplained weight loss, when it gets overactive.
Using different approaches to handle the overactive thyroid gland could help curb these symptoms.
4: Diabetes
Diabetes is a metabolic health disorder which may occur due to insufficient levels of insulin in the body, or due to an inability of the body to react to insulin. Diabetes is characterized by sudden weight loss, thirst, hunger, frequent urination and fatigue.
Using medication and natural therapies to manage diabetes may be effective ways to handle the symptoms such as weight loss associated with this disease.
5: Tuberculosis
Caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a lung disorder that impairs breathing and leads to shortness of breath, frequent respiratory tract infections and wheezing, and even weight loss in the later stages.
Managing your tuberculosis with drugs and medications could help you deal with unexpected weight loss.
6: Addison’s Disease
Characterized by symptoms such as weight loss, low blood pressure, muscle weakness and fatigue, Addison’s disease is a hormonal disorder which happens when the adrenal glands produce insufficient amount of hormones.
Hormonal therapy and other approaches may be helpful in managing this disease and the symptoms associated with this disease.
7: Cancer
Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, may be caused by an abnormal growth of cells in the body. Cancer may be linked to changes in bowel and bladder habits, skin changes, unexplained weight loss, joint pain and more.
Chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy used to treat cancer may help curb these symptoms too.
8: HIV
HIV is basically a virus that attacks the immune system and impairs its ability to fight different diseases. It can lead to unexplained weight loss, chronic diarrhea, cough, shortness of breath and similar symptoms.
Using preventive measures and medication to deal with HIV could be helpful.
9: Crohn’s Disease
Also known as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease is nothing but an inflammation of the different linings of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, cramps, bleeding stools, unexplained weight loss and fatigue.
Using medications along with a bland diet to deal with Crohn’s disease could be helpful in curbing many symptoms associated with this disease.
10: Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a disorder that progresses over the time, and affects the nervous system, causing stiffness and slowing down of movement. Individuals suffering from this disorder experience loss of automatic movements, impaired posture and balance and even unexplained weight loss.
Some therapies that help manage Parkinson’s disease could be a good approach to help patients deal with these symptoms.