  3. Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss that need to be Taken Seriously

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss that need to be Taken Seriously

Written by dr. enozia vakil | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nithin Jayan
A glance at the weighing machine which tells you that you’ve lost a few kilos may light up a smile on your face; but there may be some not-so-good reasons behind this unexplained weight loss. Here we’ll focus on some health concerns that may be the reason behind this unexplained weight loss, and why you need to take them seriously.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss

1: Depression

Depression is a common mood disorder which affects millions worldwide, involving feelings of sadness, frustration and anger, which may interfere with daily life activities too. Depression may also lead to feelings of sadness, hopelessness and may cause suicidal behavior and weight loss.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: Depression

Psychological intervention and positive thinking may prove to be helpful for individuals suffering from chronic depression.

2: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a group of infections that make breathing difficult. These infections may also be responsible for shortness of breath, chest tightness, tiredness and unexplained weight loss.

Using natural therapies to handle this condition could help prevent unexplained weight loss too.

3: Overactive Thyroid Gland

The thyroid gland, which is responsible for the production of many important hormones of the body, could cause certain symptoms including fatigue, mood swings, hot flushes, irregular heartbeats, loss of libido and unexplained weight loss, when it gets overactive.

Using different approaches to handle the overactive thyroid gland could help curb these symptoms.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: Thyroid Gland

4: Diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic health disorder which may occur due to insufficient levels of insulin in the body, or due to an inability of the body to react to insulin. Diabetes is characterized by sudden weight loss, thirst, hunger, frequent urination and fatigue.

Using medication and natural therapies to manage diabetes may be effective ways to handle the symptoms such as weight loss associated with this disease.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: Diabetes

5: Tuberculosis

Caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a lung disorder that impairs breathing and leads to shortness of breath, frequent respiratory tract infections and wheezing, and even weight loss in the later stages.

Managing your tuberculosis with drugs and medications could help you deal with unexpected weight loss.

6: Addison’s Disease

Characterized by symptoms such as weight loss, low blood pressure, muscle weakness and fatigue, Addison’s disease is a hormonal disorder which happens when the adrenal glands produce insufficient amount of hormones.

Hormonal therapy and other approaches may be helpful in managing this disease and the symptoms associated with this disease.

7: Cancer

Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, may be caused by an abnormal growth of cells in the body. Cancer may be linked to changes in bowel and bladder habits, skin changes, unexplained weight loss, joint pain and more.

Chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy used to treat cancer may help curb these symptoms too.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: Cancer

8: HIV

HIV is basically a virus that attacks the immune system and impairs its ability to fight different diseases. It can lead to unexplained weight loss, chronic diarrhea, cough, shortness of breath and similar symptoms.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: HIV

Using preventive measures and medication to deal with HIV could be helpful.

9: Crohn’s Disease

Also known as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease is nothing but an inflammation of the different linings of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, cramps, bleeding stools, unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

Using medications along with a bland diet to deal with Crohn’s disease could be helpful in curbing many symptoms associated with this disease.

10: Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a disorder that progresses over the time, and affects the nervous system, causing stiffness and slowing down of movement. Individuals suffering from this disorder experience loss of automatic movements, impaired posture and balance and even unexplained weight loss.

Some therapies that help manage Parkinson’s disease could be a good approach to help patients deal with these symptoms.

Ten Reasons of Unexplained Weight Loss: Parkinson's Disease

Published on Jan 02, 2014

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

Weight Loss Surgery May Be a Better Option To Control Type 2 Diabetes In Obese Patients
Weight Loss Surgery Shows Potential to Reduce Risk of Diabetes and Heart Attacks
Combination Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes Improves Glucose Control, Weight Loss
