Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Name Behaviour Example

Displacement Shifting of sexual or aggressive impulses to a more acceptable and less threatening target. The person redirects his emotion to a safer outlet. A mother may show her anger on her child while she is really angry with her boss or husband.

Dissociation Unpleasant memories and perceptions are temporarily blocked from conscious mind. A person who is a witness to a heinous crime and had been very scared may not remember the details of the event.

Hypochondriasis The affected person worries about having a serious or fatal illness and is excessively preoccupied with the same. A minor cough may be considered to be a sign of fatal illness like throat cancer and the person gets a lot of attention and pampering.

Intellectualization There is a separation of emotions from ideas and the person sees the intellectual components of the situation. He is thus distancing himself from the emotions that may cause distress and anxiety. A person who has been diagnosed of a fatal illness turns towards learning more factual information about the disease rather than thinking about his death and worrying about it.

Isolation The person detaches from the thought or feeling emotionally. Views the thought or event in a third person’s perspective. When you dislike someone, you remain aloof and avoid them.

Rationalization (making excuses) Using faulty reasoning to convince self that what they thought or did was right. A student blames his poor performance in exams on his instructor or teacher rather than accepting his lack of preparation.

Reaction formation Over-compensation of unwanted impulses by doing the opposite of what is being felt by the person. A man hates his subordinate who is really good. So, he does not criticize him, but rather grants him special privileges.

Regression The person reverts back to an immature act and reacts in a less mature way of handling stress. Stomping out of the room after an argument.

Repression Exclusion of a painful thought or impulse from consciousness, but the repressed emotions usually surface in another indirect way. Not remembering a funeral of a loved one, friend or family.

Undoing Acting in a way that is opposite to the unwanted feeling. You may be jealous or hate someone, but would praise them or give them gifts to “compensate”.

Withdrawal Withdrawal is a severe form of isolation in which the person removes oneself from events and interactions that remind painful or unwanted thoughts. Severe form of withdrawal is stupor, where one stops reacting to the surroundings. A socially popular person may withdraw himself from all activities and public appearances after facing a severe failure.