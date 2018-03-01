Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors Can Harm Your Skin

Beautiful vibrant colors, the splash of cold water and playful pelting of colors on each other in the all possible hues is what makes Holi fun for all of us.



But what comes afterward, isn’t all that pretty. Colors can get in your skin and cause irritation. With all the colors that might not be coming off, it can embarrass you at work or show a ‘strange’ colorful you when you face a mirror.



