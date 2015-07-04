Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

What is Ivy Gourd?

Ivy gourd is a tropical plant that belongs to the same family as the pumpkin and it goes by various names including baby watermelon, little gourd, gentleman's toes and tindora. The plant is basically an aggressive climbing vine that spreads rapidly, covering large areas, even growing over other trees and vegetation. The growth of ivy gourd vines can be so dense as to block out sunlight and deprive other vegetation in the area of essential nutrients. While these features do make it somewhat of a threat to other forms of vegetation, this threat is greatly expounded by the rapid spread of the plant both vegetative and through seeds. This has led to its classification as an invasive weed in many parts of the world, such as in Hawaii, where it is a non-native species that now threatens native vegetation.



