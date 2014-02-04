medindia
  3. Gluten-Free Diet - Health Benefits and Recipes

Written by mita majumdar | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nithin Jayan
Gluten diet or gluten-free diet (GF diet) as the name suggests, is a diet that excludes foods containing gluten.

Gluten is a glue-y substance found in grass like grains such as wheat, barley, and rye, and is said to be responsible for triggering gluten sensitivity leading to conditions such as celiac disease. Gluten is made up of proteins glutenin and gliadin (in wheat), secalin (in rye) and hordein (in barley). The elastic nature of gluten helps to hold the flour together and gives it a chewy texture.

The most studied source of gluten is wheat, since 80 percent of its protein is made up of glutenin and gliadin. The structure and function of these proteins is such that it can trigger disorders in people who have gluten intolerance. Rice, corn, and other cereals too contain a certain amount of gluten but they are not considered as gluten food because they do not contain those specific proteins that are associated with celiac disease.

Gluten-free Diet Plan

There are different gluten free diet plans to suit different needs. Some may like to use it to treat their disease while others may choose this diet for losing weight. Basically, this diet plan improves health, eliminates food cravings, tones the body, and helps maintain or lose weight.

A GF diet is a low glycemic diet containing optimal levels of fats, sugars, and sodium. The total daily calorie intake is about 1200 to 1300 calories.

Gluten free diet plans range from 6 to 24 weeks.

Foods to Eat

Non vegetable protein - Lean meat, fish, poultry, and fresh eggs

Gluten-free Diet Plan: Fish and Poultry

Low fat dairy products

Most fruits and vegetables, including potatoes, sweet potatoes, tapioca, etc.

Beans and legumes, such as black beans, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, soy and soy products

Nuts and seeds including walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, pecans, sesame seeds

Gluten-free Diet Plan: Nuts

Cereals and grains including rice, rice bread, quinoa, amaranth, arrowroot, buckwheat, corn and cornmeal, flax, sorghum

Oils

Honey, sugar, and molasses

All spices and herbs

Gluten-Free Diet Plan: Spices

Foods to Avoid

Wheat and whole wheat, wheat flour, wheat germ, wheat bran, wheat starch, semolina

Gluten-Free Diet Plan: Wheat

Cakes, pies, cookies, croutons, crackers, and candies
Processed meat and sausage, meat loaf

Gluten-Free Diet Plan: Processed Meat

Baked beans
Sauces including soy sauce
Malt, malted milk, malt extract and flavoring
Beer

Gluten-Free Diet Plan: Beer

Marinades and salad dressings
Soups and soup bases
Icing / frosting
Dry roasted nuts

Oats too can be included in the gluten free diet, but ensure that the product you buy is gluten free.
Published on Feb 04, 2014

