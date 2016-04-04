Five Places You Shouldn’t Store Your Cell Phone

Health Tips for Cell Phone Storage
1. Bra/Shirt Pocket
There are innumerable unhealthy habits and chemicals in our environment that can increase our risk of cancer and so it is not possible to classify a specific case as a phone related breast cancer case. There have been several experimental studies on the link between breast cancer and cell phone radiation, but the results are inconclusive. However, scientists and breast cancer radiologists advise women to refrain from storing their cell phone in their bra as there is a possibility that this could increase the risk of breast cancer. Breast cancer in men is rare since over 99 per cent of all breast cancer cases occur in women, but it is still a risk and so men are advised not to store their cell phones in their shirt pockets. The electromagnetic radiation from a cell phone is absorbed by the body tissue that it comes in contact with, and so you should not store it in a place where it is in constant contact with your skin.
2. Front Trouser Pocket
The testes are more vulnerable to radiofrequency energy as compared to other organs. Experiments on sperm outside the body showed that exposure to mobile phone radiation decreases sperm motility. Controlled tests on male subjects showed similar results on sperm viability and motility. Furthermore, data from 10 studies was compiled and researchers found that storing mobile phones in proximity to the testes resulted in a sperm motility reduction rate of approximately 8 per cent. Storing your cell phone in your front trouser pocket with it pressed against your skin is unwise as the cloth barrier of your pocket is not enough to protect you from the electromagnetic radiation.
3. On Your Hip (if you are pregnant)
There have been very few studies on the effects of cell phone radiation on unborn babies, but there have been a few experiments on animals. A recent study by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine showed, mice that were exposed to radiofrequency radiation in-utero displayed hyperactivity, diminished memory and other traits that are typical of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Researchers pointed out the possible link between cell phone usage and ADHD as the CDC reports that the number of ADHD cases has been increasing steadily every year since 1997. Concerns over the effects of using a cell phone during pregnancy have led many women to give up their cell phone for the duration of their pregnancy. However, if it is not possible for you to give up your cell phone, you can take several steps to minimize the radiation exposure to your unborn child. Instead of storing your cell phone in your pocket or clipped to your hip, place it in your handbag so that it is further away from your body. Using your pregnant belly as a tabletop for your snacks is sure to elicit a laugh from your friends, but do not use it as a storage place for your phone while you channel surf.
Most strollers today have a storage space directly beneath the handle bars as this is a convenient place to store water bottles, diapers, snacks and other small belongings. This storage pocket on a stroller is located directly behind your child’s head and so it would not be a good place to store your phone. Babies and toddlers under 5 have thin skulls which make them more susceptible to electromagnetic radiation. Furthermore, since their brain is still developing, the effects of this type of radiation are greater. The bone marrow in a child’s head absorbs radiation very easily and can be up to ten times more than that of an adult. Early research also shows a tentative link between exposure to radiation from a cell phone and bone mineral density.