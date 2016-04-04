Five Places You Shouldn’t Store Your Cell Phone

Health Tips for Cell Phone Storage

Our electronic gadgets produce a type of radiation called electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and in recent years, this has become a topic of interest. In the last decade, the number of cell phone users has increased exponentially and today, there are over 7.5 billion users worldwide – which is more than one cell phone per person! Cell phone usage has been linked to a wide variety of health concerns (from cancer and lower fertility levels to behavioral and sleep problems), but there is insufficient evidence for a direct causal link between the two. This lack of evidence is not surprising since personal cell phones gained popularity in the 90s.



