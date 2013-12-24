Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

About
A wise man once said "You are what you eat!!" Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your biological age. It is very important to know what you are eating. You must choose the right kind of food that not only revitalizes you but also ensures your health and well being. As they say whatever you eat shows up on your face, hence to avoid aging one must reduce the intake of fat and sugar. Many factors may trigger the aging process like excessive smoking, consuming too much alcohol and not regularly exercising. Bad lifestyles and wrong eating habits will eventually take a toll on your body as you age. One cannot put a stop to aging but eating wisely will help you feel and look young in the upcoming years.
Foods that Cause Aging
• Consumption of excess sugar in your diet not only leads to weight gain and increases the risk of diabetes but can also have a damaging effect on your skin and speeds up the aging process. So while you stay away from all those sugary syrups, glucose and fructose drinks that line up the supermarket counters, you can supplement your desserts with natural sweeteners found in fresh fruits. All of us binge on sweets, but consuming too much sugary products can damage your skin proteins and actively age you by killing the elasticity of your skin, thus causing wrinkles.
• Excessive consumption of alcohol causes puffiness in your face and overall body, as over a period of time your blood vessels tend to widen and store fat in the form of triglycerides. Research has shown that an occasional glass of red wine could prove beneficial to your health, but be advised - anything beyond moderation can lead to inflammation of the liver and premature aging of your skin. Toasting a glass of wine to a friend's health could therefore actually improve yours!
• Caffeine leads to dehydration as it takes away the moisture from your skin thereby increasing the production of cortisol hormone which is a very important hormone produced by the adrenal glands in our body, which again increases the aging process. So watch your coffee intake and make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
• Be it children or adults, all of us love to binge on fried foods. Those mouth watering French fries, burgers and chips are too hard to resist. Fried food again is largely responsible for weight gain and oil retention in our body. These fried foods invariably contain trans fat or artificial fat which causes skin inflammation, obesity, high cholesterol and promotes insulin resistance. Oil in these foods can be harmful to our skin leading to pimples and acne formation. So beware of all those so called "baked foods", fast foods and deep fried foods.
• One must avoid consuming processed food. These foods are extremely detrimental to your health as they contain excess salt, sugar and a plethora of artificial ingredients to preserve these packed goodies over extended periods. The nutritive value in these foods is usually very less and one must eat processed food only very occasionally. Foods like white rice, white flour, instant noodles, pasta and biscuits must be eaten in moderation. Processed meat again is known to contribute to our aging process and illnesses especially cancer of colon and rectum. These processed meats include those that have been smoked, salted or preserved with chemicals and nitrates for example foods like luncheon meat, bacon and sausages.
• Pasteurization of dairy products can also increase your aging process, as too much heating kills the digestive enzymes in the milk which can lead to lactose intolerance in many people.
What to do to Avoid Rapid Aging Process
Here's the good news. With a little care you can revamp your family's eating habits without compromising on the taste. When buying packaged or processed food watch out for labels on your food products in your grocery store. Research proves that in the USA, foods containing less than 0.5gram of trans fat can be called trans fat free. Avoid usage of shortening, hydrogenated oil, margarine as these are unhealthy fats. Watch the content of sugars and preservatives in the juices, jams and sauces that you normally just dump into your shopping containers. Go in for fresh foods and foods with no preservatives; also baking food rather than deep frying will prove more beneficial on your skin and will be good for your health.
The secret to good health is to limit the intake of fat and sugar and increase the consumption of vitamins, proteins and water which are rich in anti-oxidants. Apart from this, regular exercise improves your blood circulation and gives your skin a radiant glow.
By just being aware of the ingredients in your food and by watching what you eat, you and your family can eat smart. So remember eating right can make you feel more refreshed and rejuvenated and make you grow younger by the day!