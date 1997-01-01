World Population Clock

WORLD BIRTH AND DEATH RATES:

BIRTH RATE DEATH RATE 146 474 696 births per year 57 920 669 deaths per year 18.5 births/1000 population 7.8 deaths/1000 population 401,300 births per day 158,686 deaths per day 16,720 births each hour 6,611 deaths each hour 278 births each minute 110 deaths each minute Four births each second of every day Nearly 2 people die each second

RATE OF INCREASE IN WORLD POPULATION Per Year 88,753,981 Per Month 73,96,165 Per Day 2,43,161 Per Hour 10,131 Per Minute 169 Per Second Nearly 3

'At the current rate it would take only about 50 years to populate Venus, Mercury, Mars, the moon, and the moons of Jupiter and Saturn to same population density as Earth. . . It would take only about 200 years to fill [the remaining planets] "Earth-full." . . . What then? .' - J. H. Fremlin

FACTS ON WORLD POPULATION:: ❖ In 1999, the world population stood at 6 billion and 7 billion in 2011. Today, it is 7.3 billion. ❖ The average age of half of the world’s population today, is below 30 years. ❖ July 11 every year is observed as World Population Day, to raise awareness of global population issues. ❖ The population bureau records a total of 108 billion people who have ever lived on Earth. ❖ The entire population of UK (65.1 million ), accounts for only 0.88 percent of the world’s population. ❖ Half the world’s population constitute China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil and Pakistan with more than 1 in 3 people being Chinese or Indian. ❖ Vatican City, Rome (800) and Nauru Island in Central Pacific (9,378) are places with the lowest populations. ❖ By the end of the century, Nigeria could overtake China as the second most populous country, according to a UN study. ❖ The UN estimates that the world’s population might be as high as 17 billion or as low as 7 billion by the end of the century.

QUOTES ON POPULATION: “The problem is that the population is growing the fastest where people are less able to deal with it. So it’s in the very poorest places that you’re going to have a tripling in population by 2050. And we’ve got to make sure that we help out with the tools now so that they don’t have an impossible situation later.” - Bill Gates “Basically, then, there are only two kinds of solutions to the population problem. One is a ‘birth rate solution,’ in which we find ways to lower the birth rate. The other is a ‘death rate solution,’ in which ways to raise the death rate — war, famine, pestilence — find us.” - Paul Ehrlich-

In our existence for the last 52,000 years on this planet Earth, there have been a total of about 106.billion people. Every year we add almost 78 million people to the world population and this is rapidly consuming the world's resources.In the year 1 AD we were only 300 million and our population was growing slowly at 0.5% per year.At the start of 1980, the world population was 4.4 billion but in 20 years we added over 1.6 billion people, bringing the population up to 6 billion. By 2025, it is predicted we will be more than 8 billion and likely to reach around 9 billion by 2037. British Physicist, J. H. Fremlin estimated this alarming rise and predicted our current growth as follows-