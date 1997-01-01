medindia
World Population Clock
Medindia » » » World Population Clock

World Population Clock

World Population Clock

Developed by Medindia Content Team | Calculator reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Average
4.4
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5

English French
Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

  • World population is growing rapidly at an exponential rate.
  • World population clock dynamically calculates the population of the world, based on death and birth rates.

World Population
(Live)

as at
at

WORLD BIRTH AND DEATH RATES:

BIRTH RATEDEATH RATE
146 474 696 births per year 57 920 669 deaths per year
18.5 births/1000 population 7.8 deaths/1000 population
401,300 births per day 158,686 deaths per day
16,720 births each hour 6,611 deaths each hour
278 births each minute 110 deaths each minute
Four births each second of every day Nearly 2 people die each second
RATE OF INCREASE IN WORLD POPULATION
Per Year 88,753,981
Per Month 73,96,165
Per Day 2,43,161
Per Hour 10,131
Per Minute 169
Per Second Nearly 3
In our existence for the last 52,000 years on this planet Earth, there have been a total of about 106.billion people. Every year we add almost 78 million people to the world population and this is rapidly consuming the world's resources.

In the year 1 AD we were only 300 million and our population was growing slowly at 0.5% per year.

At the start of 1980, the world population was 4.4 billion but in 20 years we added over 1.6 billion people, bringing the population up to 6 billion. By 2025, it is predicted we will be more than 8 billion and likely to reach around 9 billion by 2037. British Physicist, J. H. Fremlin estimated this alarming rise and predicted our current growth as follows-
'At the current rate it would take only about 50 years to populate Venus, Mercury, Mars, the moon, and the moons of Jupiter and Saturn to same population density as Earth. . . It would take only about 200 years to fill [the remaining planets] "Earth-full." . . . What then? .' - J. H. Fremlin

FACTS ON WORLD POPULATION::

In 1999, the world population stood at 6 billion and 7 billion in 2011. Today, it is 7.3 billion.
The average age of half of the world’s population today, is below 30 years.
July 11 every year is observed as World Population Day, to raise awareness of global population issues.
The population bureau records a total of 108 billion people who have ever lived on Earth.
The entire population of UK (65.1 million ), accounts for only 0.88 percent of the world’s population.
Half the world’s population constitute China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil and Pakistan with more than 1 in 3 people being Chinese or Indian.
Vatican City, Rome (800) and Nauru Island in Central Pacific (9,378) are places with the lowest populations.
By the end of the century, Nigeria could overtake China as the second most populous country, according to a UN study.
The UN estimates that the world’s population might be as high as 17 billion or as low as 7 billion by the end of the century.

QUOTES ON POPULATION:

“The problem is that the population is growing the fastest where people are less able to deal with it. So it’s in the very poorest places that you’re going to have a tripling in population by 2050. And we’ve got to make sure that we help out with the tools now so that they don’t have an impossible situation later.” - Bill Gates
“Basically, then, there are only two kinds of solutions to the population problem. One is a ‘birth rate solution,’ in which we find ways to lower the birth rate. The other is a ‘death rate solution,’ in which ways to raise the death rate — war, famine, pestilence — find us.” - Paul Ehrlich-
Click here to see the Indian Population Clock

References

  • http://countrymeters.info/en/World
  • http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
  • http://www.prb.org/pdf16/prb-wpds2016-web-2016.pdf
  • http://www.geohive.com/earth/population_now.aspx
  • https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/xx.html
  • http://www.express.co.uk/life-style/top10facts/688046/Top-10-facts-World-Population-Day
  • http://www.unfpa.org/news/10-things-you-didn%E2%80%99t-know-about-world%E2%80%99s-population

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy


Health Calculator A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Health Calculator Search

Health Clocks

World Death Clock

World Death Clock

The dynamic clock calculates the number of people who are dying in the world every second. On an average there are 56 million deaths that take place in a year.

World Cancer Death Clock

World Cancer Death Clock

World Cancer Death Clock is a dynamic calculator that constantly updates the number of people in the world dying due to various cancers.

Population Clock (Indian)

Population Clock (Indian)

Medindia's Population clock gives you an approximate population of India. It is dynamically updated based on birth and death rate.

Life Span (or) Death Clock

Life Span (or) Death Clock

Calculate how many more seconds have you got to live. An interesting reminder for us to live these precious moments happily.

View All

Health Tools

Cardiac Tools
Clinical Tools
Conversion Tools
Diabetes Tools
Health Clocks
Health Risk Assessment Tools
Height Weight Tools
Lifestyle Interactive Tools
Men's Health
Miscellaneous Tools
Nutrition Utilities
Pediatric Calculators
Pharma Tools
Women's Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.